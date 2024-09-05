This is a season-long series, looking at what is the A's final season in Oakland, which may mark the end of major league team sports in a city that boasted all four a half-century ago. So, sit back, relax, and listen to a dirge of what is and what once was.
For longtime East Oakland resident, A's imminent departure 'crushing'
This is the last month the A’s we’ll be playing in Oakland. Today, we hear how their imminent departure feels for a local that grew up a stone's throw away from the Coliseum. But first an update on their recent games, it’s the next episode of Foul Ball.