How to get involved with grassroots organizers working to expand the Democratic majority

On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with grassroots organizers who are working to get out the vote in the upcoming midterms.

According to Indivisible, six states and 29 seats stand between democracy and a MAGA coup. They're focusing on 19 House and Senate seats that are critical to maintaining and expanding the Democratic majority.

We'll find out how they're reaching people in the 26 states where Republicans have made it harder to vote in the past two years. We'll also find out how you can get involved.

Guests:

Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible

Alex Morgan, executive director of the Progressive Turnout Project

Yasmin Radjy, executive director of Swing Left

