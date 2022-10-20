26 Republican controlled states have made it harder to vote in the past two years

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing a 50-state investigation by the Center for Public Integrity, which found 26 Republican controlled states have made access to voting and political representation less equal in the past two years for people of color, younger voters, and people with disabilities.

Here are a few examples: Wyoming requires voters to present a photo ID when casting ballots in person. Previously, voters were required to present ID only when registering.

In Arizona, new laws allow for the purging of names from the state’s mail-in ballot voting list if a resident misses two consecutive election cycles and requires proof of citizenship to register to vote. Indigenous leaders in the state say the proof of citizenship requirement specifically targets elders in their communities.

Missouri Republicans passed a strict new photo ID requirement and made it a crime to help people vote through registration drives and other efforts.

How will voter suppression impact the midterms and how are activists organizing to restore and protect voting rights?

Guests:

Gina Castro, freelance journalist, Pulitzer Center fellow, and racial justice fellow for the Evanston RoundTable Media

Aaron Mendelson, reporter with the Center for Public Integrity

DeArbea Walker, freelance digital journalist

Kendra Cotton, CEO of the New Georgia Project

