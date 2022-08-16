© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
The revised CDC covid-19 guidelines signal a major shift in public health policy in the US

Published August 16, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we will discuss the Coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the CDC relaxed its COVID-19 guideline for social distancing and quarantining.

The US is recording more than 100,000 cases and nearly 500 deaths a day on average, according to The New York Times. According to CDC data, only around 67% of the entire US population is fully vaccinated at this point.

Guest:

Dr. Bob Wachter, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF

Web Resources:

The New York Times: C.D.C. Eases Covid Guidelines, Noting Virus Is ‘Here to Stay’

POLITICO: ‘Left to rot’: The lonely plight of long Covid sufferers

Scientific American: What Is Paxlovid Rebound, and How Common Is It?

Fortune: Yale researchers have unearthed a new clue that may explain who has long COVID—and how to treat the chronic condition

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
