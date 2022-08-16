The revised CDC covid-19 guidelines signal a major shift in public health policy in the US

On this edition of Your Call, we will discuss the Coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the CDC relaxed its COVID-19 guideline for social distancing and quarantining.

The US is recording more than 100,000 cases and nearly 500 deaths a day on average, according to The New York Times. According to CDC data, only around 67% of the entire US population is fully vaccinated at this point.

Guest:

Dr. Bob Wachter , professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF

Web Resources:

