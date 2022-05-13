Media Roundtable: Killing of Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces triggers outpouring of grief and condemnation

On this week's Media Roundtable, we discuss The death of the Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military shot and killed her while she was reporting on an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to witnesses and the Palestinian health ministry

Abu Akleh was wearing a press vest and was standing with other journalists when she was killed. Shireen Abu Akleh joined Al Jazeera in 1997 as one of the network’s first field correspondents.

According to the network, Abu Akleh, 51, was a respected and familiar face in the Middle East, known for her coverage on Al Jazeera Arabic of the harsh realities of the Israeli occupation.

Guest:

Shuruq As'ad, award winning Journalist, media trainer and correspondent for Monte Carlo Doualiya Radio

Web Resources:

Aljazeera: Western media slammed for coverage of Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

Middle East Eye: Shireen Abu Akleh killing: Eyewitness account of Al Jazeera journalist's shooting

The NY Times: Israeli Police Attack Mourners at Palestinian Journalist’s Funeral

Aljazeera: Photos: Israeli forces attack Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral

