Media Roundtable: FRONTLINE investigates the fossil fuel industry’s history of casting doubt and delaying action on climate change

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss FRONTLINE’s three-part series The Power of Big Oil. The episodes examine the fossil fuel industry’s decades-long efforts of misleading the public, casting doubt on the science and delaying action on climate change.

We will also talk about how the oil industry particularly Exxon Mobil and Koch Industries used their wealth and influence to block climate change policy-

Guests:

Dan Edge, award-winning filmmaker and producer of FRONTLINE’s 3- part series The Power of Oil

Kert Davies, founder and director of Climate Investigations Center

Web Resources:

Climate Investigation Center

The Guardian: ‘What we now know … they lied’: how big oil companies betrayed us all

The Guardian: Revealed: the ‘carbon bombs’ set to trigger catastrophic climate breakdown