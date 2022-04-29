Media Roundtable: El Salvador extends state of emergency. More than 17,000 people have been arrested since late March

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the state of emergency in El Salvador, following a rise in gang violence. The measure restricts the freedom of the press and suspends civil liberties including the right to assembly and access to a lawyer. More than 17,000 have been arrested since the state of emergency was declared a month ago.

According to El Faro, a leading investigative digital news outlet, earlier this month, President Bukele also ordered changes to the Penal Code that press advocates warn censor journalism about gangs and would impede news outlets from questioning the official narrative on issues such as security policy and the government’s secret negotiations with the gangs.

Guests:

Anna-Cat Brigida, a freelance journalist in Latin America

Web Resources:

