In Black Mothers Love & Resist, moms organize for justice & an end to police brutality

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Black Mothers Love & Resist, a documentary about the mothers of young Black men victimized and killed by police brutality, who come together and build a network of community-led support, mutual aid, and healing.

Wanda Johnson, the mother of Oscar Grant, now supports mothers like Angela Williams, whose son, Ulysses, survived a police beating in Alabama, living to tell his story. The film will be screened at this year's San Francisco International Film Festival.

Guests:

Wanda Johnson , CEO of the Oscar Grant Foundation, activist, and speaker with a long history of community organizing

Débora Souza Silva, award-winning Brazilian documentary filmmaker whose work examines systemic racism and inequality, and director of Black Mothers Love & Resist

Web Resources:

The Guardian: ‘No progress’ since George Floyd: US police killing three people a day

Nature: What the data say about police brutality and racial bias

Mapping Police Violence

