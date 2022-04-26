© 2021 KALW
Your Call

In Black Mothers Love & Resist, moms organize for justice & an end to police brutality

Published April 26, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
oscar_grant_vigil_2019.jpeg

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Black Mothers Love & Resist, a documentary about the mothers of young Black men victimized and killed by police brutality, who come together and build a network of community-led support, mutual aid, and healing.

Wanda Johnson, the mother of Oscar Grant, now supports mothers like Angela Williams, whose son, Ulysses, survived a police beating in Alabama, living to tell his story. The film will be screened at this year's San Francisco International Film Festival.

Guests:

Wanda Johnson, CEO of the Oscar Grant Foundation, activist, and speaker with a long history of community organizing

Débora Souza Silva, award-winning Brazilian documentary filmmaker whose work examines systemic racism and inequality, and director of Black Mothers Love & Resist

Web Resources:

The Guardian: ‘No progress’ since George Floyd: US police killing three people a day

Nature: What the data say about police brutality and racial bias

Mapping Police Violence

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
