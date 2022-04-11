© 2021 KALW
Your Call

One Planet: The Society of Environmental Journalists annual conference

Published April 11, 2022 at 12:32 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the recent Society of Environmental Journalists’ annual conference, which brought together journalists, scientists and others to explore the many facets of environmental stories in order to improve the quality and accuracy of environmental reporting.

Guest:

Sammy Roth, environment and energy reporter for the Los Angeles Times and writes the weekly Boiling Point newsletter

Web Resources:

Los Angeles Times: Climate change ravaged America’s oil capital. Can it lead on clean energy?

The Society of Environmental Journalists

