One Planet: The Society of Environmental Journalists annual conference

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the recent Society of Environmental Journalists’ annual conference, which brought together journalists, scientists and others to explore the many facets of environmental stories in order to improve the quality and accuracy of environmental reporting.

Guest:

Sammy Roth, environment and energy reporter for the Los Angeles Times and writes the weekly Boiling Point newsletter

Web Resources:

Los Angeles Times: Climate change ravaged America’s oil capital. Can it lead on clean energy?

The Society of Environmental Journalists

