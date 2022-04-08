© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Hungary PM Viktor Orban's fourth consecutive election victory and the future of the far right politics in Europe

Published April 8, 2022 at 12:34 AM PDT
94fc36a2-0746-4921-ac1f-4c66714bad95-scaled-e1639964042972.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of the recent general election in Hungary. On April 3rd, the country’s far right Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a fourth term in office. Since 2010, Orbán and his Fidesz party have systematically dismantled media independence, eroded civil liberties, judicial independence and democratic institutions. What's next for Hungary?

Guests:

Andras Petho, award winning investigative journalist and the co-founder and editor of Direkt36

Flora Garamvolgyi, foreign affairs reporter for the Hungarian daily Népszava, who has been covering the elections (from Budapest) for The Guardian

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Viktor Orbán wins fourth consecutive term as Hungary’s prime minister

Direkt36: How Western Taxpayers Help Boost the Businesses of Hungary PM’s Inner Circle

The New Yorker: Why Conservatives Around the World Have Embraced Hungary’s Viktor Orbán

First Draft: Doxxed journalist reveals perils of working in Hungary’s hostile media environment

The NY Times: In Hungary, Viktor Orban Remakes an Election to His Liking

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
