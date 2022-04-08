Hungary PM Viktor Orban's fourth consecutive election victory and the future of the far right politics in Europe
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of the recent general election in Hungary. On April 3rd, the country’s far right Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a fourth term in office. Since 2010, Orbán and his Fidesz party have systematically dismantled media independence, eroded civil liberties, judicial independence and democratic institutions. What's next for Hungary?
Guests:
Andras Petho, award winning investigative journalist and the co-founder and editor of Direkt36
Flora Garamvolgyi, foreign affairs reporter for the Hungarian daily Népszava, who has been covering the elections (from Budapest) for The Guardian
Web Resources:
The Guardian: Viktor Orbán wins fourth consecutive term as Hungary’s prime minister
Direkt36: How Western Taxpayers Help Boost the Businesses of Hungary PM’s Inner Circle
The New Yorker: Why Conservatives Around the World Have Embraced Hungary’s Viktor Orbán
First Draft: Doxxed journalist reveals perils of working in Hungary’s hostile media environment
The NY Times: In Hungary, Viktor Orban Remakes an Election to His Liking