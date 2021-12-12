One Planet: How is the climate crisis being taught in schools?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, investigative journalist Katie Worth joins us to discuss her new book, Miseducation: How Climate Change Is Taught in America.

Worth writes about how classrooms have emerged as a battleground in the American political war over climate change, and connects the dots on oil corporations, state legislatures, school boards, libertarian think tanks, conservative lobbyists, and textbook publishers, all of whom have learned from the fight over evolution and tobacco, and are now sowing uncertainty, confusion, and distrust about climate science.

Guest:

Katie Worth, award winning investigative journalist covering science, politics and their intersections. She is the author of "Miseducation: How Climate Change is Taught in America."

Web Resources:

PBS: Kids and Climate Change: Who’s Learning What — or Not — and Why?