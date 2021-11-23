Indigenous chefs discuss foodways, food sovereignty & the healing power of traditional ingredients

On this edition of Your Call, we’re celebrating Native American History Month and speaking with Indigenous chefs about how they use traditional foods to resist colonization.

They share recipes with us and educate us about the nutritional and healing benefits of so many Native foods.

In the Bay Area, a wave of new Native-owned restaurants have recently opened. Wahpepah’s Kitchen opened last month in Oakland and Mak-'amham/Cafe Ohlone is reopening at UC Berkeley soon.

Guests:

Kimberly Tilsen-Brave Heart , co-owner of Et-i-quette Catering Company in Rapid City, South Dakota, member of the Oglala Lakota Nation and co-founder of the South Dakota Indian Business Alliance

Crystal Wahpepah, chef and owner of Wahpepah’s Kitchen in Oakland, enrolled member of the Kickapoo nation of Oklahoma, recipient of the Indigenous Artist Activist Award and the first Native American Chef to compete in the Food Network’s show, Chopped

Web Resources:

Wahpepah’s Kitchen is now open in Oakland

Mak-'amham is reopening at UC Berkeley soon

Indigikitchen – Revitalizing, reimagining, and recreating Indigenous foods

North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NāTIFS)

Oaklandside: Wahpepah's Kitchen brings a new wave of Indigenous food to Oakland

Yahoo News: 3 Indigenous chefs share their favorite fall recipes and their cultural significance

Recipes:

Chef Brave Heart’s Magic Squash & Pumpkin Soup

Chef Brave Heart’s Hasselback Maple and Apple Cider Roasted Squash Recipe

The New York Times: Sean Sherman's 10 Essential Native American Recipes