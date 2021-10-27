The Body Positive Helps People Reclaim Their Health, Beauty & Confidence

On this edition of Your Call, we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Body Positive, a healing community that rejects societal messages around negative body image.

A recent Facebook whistleblower report highlights how platforms like Facebook owned Instagram negatively affects teen girls' body image and harms their mental health. The body positive says: Imagine a world where people in all bodies are able to reclaim their health, beauty, and confidence to live full, happy lives.

Connie Sobczak , founder and executive director of The Body Positive and author of Embody: Learning to Love Your Unique Body (and quiet that critical voice!)

