© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

The Body Positive Helps People Reclaim Their Health, Beauty & Confidence

Published October 27, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
iphone-smartphone-social-media-phone.jpeg

On this edition of Your Call, we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Body Positive, a healing community that rejects societal messages around negative body image.

A recent Facebook whistleblower report highlights how platforms like Facebook owned Instagram negatively affects teen girls' body image and harms their mental health. The body positive says: Imagine a world where people in all bodies are able to reclaim their health, beauty, and confidence to live full, happy lives.

Guest:

Connie Sobczak, founder and executive director of The Body Positive and author of Embody: Learning to Love Your Unique Body (and quiet that critical voice!)

Web Resources:

The Body Positive

Be Body Positive Week 2021

The Guardian, Dan Milmo and Kari Paul: Facebook harms children and is damaging democracy, claims whistleblower

The New York Times, Sheera Frenkel, Ryan Mac and Mike Isaac: Instagram Struggles With Fears of Losing Its ‘Pipeline’: Young Users

Vox, Anna North: The past, present, and future of body image in America

Tags

Your Callbody imagesocial mediaFacebookInstagramTeen mental health
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
See stories by Lea Ceasrine