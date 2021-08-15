One Planet: What's In The Infrastructure Bill & What Are The Politics Behind It?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll find out what’s in the the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which recently passed the Senate. The package contains $550 billion to upgrade and modernize the country’s water systems, roads, bridges, electric grid, and broadband.

This money is desperately needed to deal with the country’s crumbling infrastructure, but it does very little to fight the climate crisis by reducing fossil fuel pollution. Measures to address the climate crisis are included in a separate $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. We’ll discuss the details and politics behind both bills.

Guests:

Rebecca Leber, senior reporter covering climate issues at Vox

Julie McNamara, senior energy analyst with the Climate & Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Web Resources:

Vox: One policy that could challenge a century of fossil-fuel dominance

Union of Concerned Scientists: Congress Must Advance Bold Power Sector Targets

NPR: Biden Promised To End New Drilling On Federal Land, But Approvals Are Up

The Intercept: Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Includes $25 Billion In Potential New Subsidies For Fossil Fuels

