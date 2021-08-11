In 'Homeroom,' Oakland Students Organize To End Policing In Schools & Increase Support Services

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing 'Homeroom,' a new documentary that follows Oakland High School’s Class of 2020 as students confront an unprecedented year.

Students faced anxiety over college applications and growing uncertainty from a rapidly developing pandemic. They also organized to eliminate their school district’s police force and fund social services as the nation was also demanding police reform. How has the pandemic changed high school students’ social, academic and personal lives?

Guests:

Peter Nicks, Emmy-award winning director and cinematographer at Open'Hood whose films include 'The Waiting Room,' 'The Force' and 'Homeroom'

Denilson Garibo, Oakland High School 2020 graduate and former Student Director of the All City Council at Oakland High School

Web Resources:

Watch ’Homeroom’ on Hulu beginning August 12th

Oaklandside, Ashley McBride: Oakland schools documentary 'Homeroom' starts streaming on Hulu this week

Mercury News: Sundance 2021: 2 Bay Area films debut, steeped in tragedy

EdSource, Theresa Harrington: Oakland school board unanimously agrees to eliminate its police force