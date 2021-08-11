© 2021 KALW
Your Call

In 'Homeroom,' Oakland Students Organize To End Policing In Schools & Increase Support Services

Published August 11, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
Homeroom
The new documentary, 'Homeroom,' premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021. It premieres on Hulu on August 12th.

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing 'Homeroom,' a new documentary that follows Oakland High School’s Class of 2020 as students confront an unprecedented year.

Students faced anxiety over college applications and growing uncertainty from a rapidly developing pandemic. They also organized to eliminate their school district’s police force and fund social services as the nation was also demanding police reform. How has the pandemic changed high school students’ social, academic and personal lives?

Guests:

Peter Nicks, Emmy-award winning director and cinematographer at Open'Hood whose films include 'The Waiting Room,' 'The Force' and 'Homeroom'

Denilson Garibo, Oakland High School 2020 graduate and former Student Director of the All City Council at Oakland High School

Web Resources:

Watch ’Homeroom’ on Hulu beginning August 12th

Oaklandside, Ashley McBride: Oakland schools documentary 'Homeroom' starts streaming on Hulu this week

Mercury News: Sundance 2021: 2 Bay Area films debut, steeped in tragedy

EdSource, Theresa Harrington: Oakland school board unanimously agrees to eliminate its police force

Homeroom - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

Your Callthe Oakland School boardOaklandOakland Police DepartmentPolicing
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
