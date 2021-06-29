Family-Friendly Activities Happening In The Bay Area This Summer

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing fun activities for kids, teens, families and adults this summer throughout the Bay Area. As kids younger than 12 years are unable to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and California has lifted its mask mandate, some families don’t feel comfortable enough to do indoor activities.

We discuss free city nature walks, activities at our state and national parks, and free events happening at our local public libraries. What activities are you planning to do this summer?

Guests:

Christy Estrovitz , Youth Services Manager for the San Francisco Public Library

Jennifer Greene, Director of Community Engagement and Partnerships at the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy

Sean Dries, Branch Operations Director at the Point Bonita YMCA and Presidio Community YMCA

Web Resources:

Bay Area Kid Fun

San Francisco Public Library: Summer Stride 2021

Nature Boost Fridays every Friday at 11am

Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy: StoryWalks

Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy: Online Resources to Visit the Parks From Home

Outdoor Education at the Presidio YMCA

Nature in the City

Me Water Foundation summer camps for at-risk youth in the Bay Area

Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito