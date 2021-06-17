Media Roundtable: The Plight Of Migrants Crossing The Colombia-Panama Border To Reach The US

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, Pulitzer Prize winning independent journalist Nadja Drost will discuss her gripping California Sunday Magazine story, When can we really rest?

She chronicles the journey of dozens of migrants crossing the Colombia-Panama border to reach the United States. It's one of the most dangerous journeys in the world. In 2019, Panamanian authorities counted almost 24,000 migrants, more than three times as many who had crossed in 2017. While more than half were from Haiti, the number of Africans and South Asians has continues to grow.

Guest:

Nadja Drost, Pulitzer Prize winning independent journalist and PBS Newshour special correspondent for Latin America

Web Resources:

The California Sunday Magazine: “When can we really rest?”

PBS NewsHour: What migrants face as they journey through deadly Darien Gap