Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata
Wednesdays at 7:35am and 4:45pm
Sandip Roy, former host of Your Call and New America Now, is back on KALW, bringing you a little bit of the story of the new India every week – a letter home from his other home.
"A lot has been written about the changing India," says Roy. "But reporting about a changing India is one thing. Living in it and dealing with a country where newspapers are still being launched instead of folding, Internet rumors spark mass exoduses, and cricketers advertise skin-whitening creams called 'Fair and Handsome' is another thing."
Sandip Roy’s Dispatch from Kolkata can be heard Wednesdays at 7:35am and 4:45pm during KALW’s presentation of Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Latest Episodes
Suffering from pandemic blur, Sandip takes solace in the familiar sounds of the seasons… and frogs.
When Nik Sharma started his popular food blog A Brown Table two things were a given on the menu - his ethnicity and his sexuality.
Every May 29th is Mt. Everest Day.
India's vaccine trouble affects us all.
A new documentary explores Allen Ginsberg’s time in India.
Satyajit Ray could hide political satire inside a children's movie.
While we know all directors through their films, the remarkable Indian director Satyajit Ray left so much more… on paper.
This May is the centenary of Satyajit Ray’s birth, a good excuse to revisit his films. We start with the Apu Trilogy.
India’s most famous filmmaker would have turned 100 this Sunday.
As India’s second wave of COVID-19 batters India, Twitter is becoming the go to for communication.