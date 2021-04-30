Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata

Wednesdays at 7:35am and 4:45pm

Sandip Roy, former host of Your Call and New America Now, is back on KALW, bringing you a little bit of the story of the new India every week – a letter home from his other home.

"A lot has been written about the changing India," says Roy. "But reporting about a changing India is one thing. Living in it and dealing with a country where newspapers are still being launched instead of folding, Internet rumors spark mass exoduses, and cricketers advertise skin-whitening creams called 'Fair and Handsome' is another thing."

Sandip Roy’s Dispatch from Kolkata can be heard Wednesdays at 7:35am and 4:45pm during KALW’s presentation of Morning Edition and All Things Considered.