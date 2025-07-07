KALW Almanac - Monday July 7, 2025

Today is Monday July 7, 2025

July 7 is the 188th day of the year

177 days remain until the end of the year

77 days until autumn begins

the sun rose in San Francisco at 5:53:23 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:15 pm

Today we have 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:19 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.4°F.

The first low tide was at 3:43 am at -0.05 feet

The first high tide was at 10:58 am at 4.33 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:58 pm at 3.4 feet

and the final high tide will be tonight at 8:48 pm at 6.18 feet

the Moon is currently 88.9% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 10th of July of 2025 at 1:37 pm

the July moon is called the Buck Moon

At this time, the antlers of bucks (male deer) are in full growth mode.

It's also....

Feather Moulting Moon (Cree)

Salmon Moon (Tlingit)

Berry Moon (Anishinaabe),

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe (Dakota)

Month of the Ripe Corn Moon (Cherokee)

and Raspberry Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe)

Thunder Moon (Western Abenaki)

Halfway Summer Moon (Anishinaabe)

Today is....

World Chocolate Day

Father-Daughter Take a Walk Together Day

Global Forgiveness Day

National Dive Bar Day

National Macaroni Day

National Strawberry Sundae Day

Tell the Truth Day

National Day Of Rock 'N' Roll

National Koi Day

Today is also....

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Solomon Islands from the United Kingdom in 1978.

Ivan Kupala Day (Belarus, Poland, Russia, Ukraine)

Saba Saba Day (Tanzania)

Tanabata (Japan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1860 – Gustav Mahler, Austrian composer and conductor (died 1911)

1906 – Satchel Paige, American baseball player and coach (died 1982)

1907 – Robert A. Heinlein, American science fiction writer and screenwriter (died 1988)

1913 – Pinetop Perkins, American singer and pianist (died 2011)

1924 – Mary Ford, American singer and guitarist (died 1977)

1927 – Charlie Louvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2011)

1927 – Doc Severinsen, American trumpet player and conductor

1930 – Hank Mobley, American saxophonist and composer (died 1986)

1932 – Joe Zawinul, Austrian jazz keyboardist and composer (died 2007)

1940 – Ringo Starr, English singer-songwriter, drummer, and actor

1944 – Tony Jacklin, English golfer and sportscaster

1949 – Shelley Duvall, American actress, writer, and producer (died 2024)

1963 – Vonda Shepard, American singer-songwriter and actress

1966 – Jim Gaffigan, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1980 – Michelle Kwan, American figure skater

....and on this day in history....

1456 – A retrial verdict acquits Joan of Arc of heresy 25 years after her execution.

1846 – US troops occupy Monterey and Yerba Buena, thus beginning the US conquest of California.

1863 – The United States begins its first military draft; exemptions cost $300.

1907 – Florenz Ziegfeld Jr. staged his first Follies on the roof of the New York Theater in New York City.

1911 – The United States, UK, Japan, and Russia sign the North Pacific Fur Seal Convention of 1911 banning open-water seal hunting, the first international treaty to address wildlife preservation issues.

1915 – The First Battle of the Isonzo comes to an end.

1928 – Sliced bread is sold for the first time (on the inventor's 48th birthday) by the Chillicothe Baking Company of Chillicothe, Missouri.

1930 – Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser begins construction of Boulder Dam (now known as Hoover Dam).

1952 – The ocean liner SS United States passes Bishop Rock on her maiden voyage, breaking the transatlantic speed record to become the fastest passenger ship in the world.

1953 – Ernesto "Che" Guevara sets out on a trip through Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and El Salvador.

1958 – US President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs the Alaska Statehood Act into law.

1981 – US President Ronald Reagan nominates Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female member of the Supreme Court of the United States.

1983 – Cold War: Samantha Smith, a US schoolgirl, flies to the Soviet Union at the invitation of Secretary General Yuri Andropov.

2017 – The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was adopted with 122 countries voting in favour.[5]

2019 – The United States women's national soccer team defeated the Netherlands 2–0 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final in Lyon, France.

2022 – Boris Johnson announces his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party following days of pressure from the Members of Parliament (MPs) during the July 2022 United Kingdom government crisis.