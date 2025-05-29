© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

KALW Almanac - Thursday May 29, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published May 29, 2025 at 7:51 AM PDT
Today is Thursday, 29th of May of 2025,

May 29 is the 149th day of the year

216 days remain until the end of the year

22 days until summer begins

sunrise was at 5:50:22 am

and sunset will be at 8:25:04 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 61°F

The first high tide was at 12:01 am at 6.77 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:22 am at -1.7 feet

The next high tide at 2:39 pm at 4.92 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 7:11 pm at 3.11 feet

The Moon is currently 8.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 2nd of June of 2025 at 8:41 pm

Today is….

Ascension

End of the Middle Ages Day

International Coq Au Vin Day

Learn About Composting Day

National 529 Day

National Biscuit Day

Paper Clip Day

Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day

World Digestive Health Day

Today is also….

Army Day (Argentina)

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers (International)[172]

Oak Apple Day (England

Castleton Garland Day (Castleton, Derbyshire, England )

Veterans Day (Sweden)

Democracy Day (Nigeria)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1736Patrick Henry, American lawyer and politician, 1st Governor of Virginia (died 1799

1860Isaac Albéniz, Spanish pianist and composer (died 1909)

1874G. K. Chesterton, English essayist, poet, and playwright (died 1936)

1903Bob Hope, English-American actor, singer, and producer (died 2003)

1914Stacy Keach Sr., American actor (died 2003)

1914 – Tenzing Norgay, Nepalese-Indian mountaineer (died 1986)

1917John F. Kennedy, 35th President of the United States (died 1963)

1922 – Iannis Xenakis, Greek-French composer, engineer, and theorist (died 2001)

1932Paul R. Ehrlich, American biologist and author

1933Helmuth Rilling, German conductor and educator

1934Bill Vander Zalm, Dutch-Canadian businessman and politician, 28th Premier of British Columbia

1941 – Bob Simon, American journalist (died 2015)

1955 – David Kirschner, American animator, producer, and author

1955 – Ken Schrader, American race car driver and sportscaster

1956 – La Toya Jackson, American singer-songwriter and actress

1958Annette Bening, American actress

1961Melissa Etheridge, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and activist

1967Noel Gallagher, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1972Laverne Cox, American actress and LGBT advocate

1974 – Aaron McGruder, American author and cartoonist

….and on this day in history….

1851Sojourner Truth delivers her famous Ain't I a Woman? speech at the Woman's Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio.

1886 – The pharmacist John Pemberton places his first advertisement for Coca-Cola, which appeared in The Atlanta Journal.

1913Igor Stravinsky's ballet score The Rite of Spring receives its premiere performance in Paris, France, provoking a riot.

1919Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity is tested (later confirmed) by Arthur Eddington and Andrew Claude de la Cherois Crommelin.

1948United Nations Truce Supervision Organization is founded.

1953Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay become the first people to reach the summit of Mount Everest, on Tenzing Norgay's (adopted) 39th birthday.

1973Tom Bradley is elected the first black mayor of Los Angeles, California.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
