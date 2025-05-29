KALW Almanac - Thursday May 29, 2025
Today is Thursday, 29th of May of 2025,
May 29 is the 149th day of the year
216 days remain until the end of the year
22 days until summer begins
sunrise was at 5:50:22 am
and sunset will be at 8:25:04 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 61°F
The first high tide was at 12:01 am at 6.77 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:22 am at -1.7 feet
The next high tide at 2:39 pm at 4.92 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 7:11 pm at 3.11 feet
The Moon is currently 8.6% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent moon
First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 2nd of June of 2025 at 8:41 pm
Today is….
Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day
Today is also….
International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers (International)[172]
Oak Apple Day (England
Castleton Garland Day (Castleton, Derbyshire, England )
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1736 – Patrick Henry, American lawyer and politician, 1st Governor of Virginia (died 1799
1860 – Isaac Albéniz, Spanish pianist and composer (died 1909)
1874 – G. K. Chesterton, English essayist, poet, and playwright (died 1936)
1903 – Bob Hope, English-American actor, singer, and producer (died 2003)
1914 – Stacy Keach Sr., American actor (died 2003)
1914 – Tenzing Norgay, Nepalese-Indian mountaineer (died 1986)
1917 – John F. Kennedy, 35th President of the United States (died 1963)
1922 – Iannis Xenakis, Greek-French composer, engineer, and theorist (died 2001)
1932 – Paul R. Ehrlich, American biologist and author
1933 – Helmuth Rilling, German conductor and educator
1934 – Bill Vander Zalm, Dutch-Canadian businessman and politician, 28th Premier of British Columbia
1941 – Bob Simon, American journalist (died 2015)
1955 – David Kirschner, American animator, producer, and author
1955 – Ken Schrader, American race car driver and sportscaster
1956 – La Toya Jackson, American singer-songwriter and actress
1958 – Annette Bening, American actress
1961 – Melissa Etheridge, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and activist
1967 – Noel Gallagher, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1972 – Laverne Cox, American actress and LGBT advocate
1974 – Aaron McGruder, American author and cartoonist
….and on this day in history….
1851 – Sojourner Truth delivers her famous Ain't I a Woman? speech at the Woman's Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio.
1886 – The pharmacist John Pemberton places his first advertisement for Coca-Cola, which appeared in The Atlanta Journal.
1913 – Igor Stravinsky's ballet score The Rite of Spring receives its premiere performance in Paris, France, provoking a riot.
1919 – Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity is tested (later confirmed) by Arthur Eddington and Andrew Claude de la Cherois Crommelin.
1948 – United Nations Truce Supervision Organization is founded.
1953 – Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay become the first people to reach the summit of Mount Everest, on Tenzing Norgay's (adopted) 39th birthday.
1973 – Tom Bradley is elected the first black mayor of Los Angeles, California.