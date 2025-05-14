© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

KALW Almanac - Wednesday May 14, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published May 14, 2025 at 5:14 AM PDT
kosta korçari LITTLE KONSTANTIN
/
Flickr Creative Commons
PAN BRIOCHE

Today is Wednesday, 14th of May of 2025,

May 14 is the 134th day of the year

231 days remain until the end of the year

37 days until summer begins

Sunrise in San Francisco at 6:00:06 am

and sunset will be at 8:13:12 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:39 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 60.6°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:42 am at -0.68 feet

The next high tide at 2:01 pm at 4.33 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:14 pm at 3.2 feet

The Moon is currently 96.9% visible

It was a full moon Monday

It’s a Waning Gibbous

Next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Tuesday the 20th of May of 2025 at 4:59 am

Today is…..

National Decency Day

"The Stars and Stripes Forever" Day

Dance Like a Chicken Day

Donate a Day's Wages to Charity Day

International Dylan Thomas Day

International Receptionists' Day

National Brioche Day

National Buttermilk Biscuit Day

National Numeracy Day (UK)

National Third Shift Workers Day

Root Canal Appreciation Day

Underground America Day

World Facility Management Day

World Stationery Day

Today is also….

Flag Day (Paraguay)

Hastings Banda's Birthday (Malawi)

National Unification Day (Liberia)

The first day of Izumo-taisha Shrine Grand Festival in Japan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1885Otto Klemperer, German composer and conductor (d. 1973)

1897Sidney Bechet, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 1959)

1905 – Herbert Morrison, American journalist (d. 1989)

1917Lou Harrison, American composer and critic (d. 2003)

1922Franjo Tuđman, Croatian historian and politician, 1st President of Croatia (d. 1999)

1936Bobby Darin, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1973)

1943Jack Bruce, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2014)

1944 – George Lucas, American director, producer, and screenwriter, founded Lucasfilm

1952David Byrne, Scottish singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1966 – Raphael Saadiq, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1969Cate Blanchett, Australian actress

1971Sofia Coppola, American director, producer, and screenwriter

actor

1972 – Kirstjen Nielsen, American attorney, 6th United States Secretary of Homeland Security

1983 – Amber Tamblyn, American actress, author, model, director

1984 – Mark Zuckerberg, American computer programmer and businessman, co-founded Facebook

….and on this day in history…..

1796Edward Jenner administers the first smallpox inoculation

1925Mrs Dalloway, one of Virginia Woolf's earliest and best-known novels, was published.

1935 – The Constitution of the Philippines is ratified by a popular vote.

1948Israel is declared to be an independent state and a provisional government is established. Immediately after the declaration, Israel is attacked by the neighboring Arab states, triggering the 1948 Arab–Israeli War.

1961Civil rights movement: A white mob twice attacks a Freedom Riders bus near Anniston, Alabama, before fire-bombing the bus and attacking the civil rights protesters who flee the burning vehicle.

1973Skylab, the United States' first space station, is launched.

2021 – China successfully lands Zhurong, the country's first Mars rover.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
