KALW Almanac - Wednesday May 14, 2025
Today is Wednesday, 14th of May of 2025,
May 14 is the 134th day of the year
231 days remain until the end of the year
37 days until summer begins
Sunrise in San Francisco at 6:00:06 am
and sunset will be at 8:13:12 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:06:39 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 60.6°F.
The first low tide will be at 6:42 am at -0.68 feet
The next high tide at 2:01 pm at 4.33 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:14 pm at 3.2 feet
The Moon is currently 96.9% visible
It was a full moon Monday
It’s a Waning Gibbous
Next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Tuesday the 20th of May of 2025 at 4:59 am
Today is…..
National Decency Day
"The Stars and Stripes Forever" Day
Donate a Day's Wages to Charity Day
International Dylan Thomas Day
International Receptionists' Day
National Buttermilk Biscuit Day
National Third Shift Workers Day
Today is also….
Hastings Banda's Birthday (Malawi)
National Unification Day (Liberia)
The first day of Izumo-taisha Shrine Grand Festival in Japan
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….
1885 – Otto Klemperer, German composer and conductor (d. 1973)
1897 – Sidney Bechet, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 1959)
1905 – Herbert Morrison, American journalist (d. 1989)
1917 – Lou Harrison, American composer and critic (d. 2003)
1922 – Franjo Tuđman, Croatian historian and politician, 1st President of Croatia (d. 1999)
1936 – Bobby Darin, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1973)
1943 – Jack Bruce, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2014)
1944 – George Lucas, American director, producer, and screenwriter, founded Lucasfilm
1952 – David Byrne, Scottish singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
1966 – Raphael Saadiq, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1969 – Cate Blanchett, Australian actress
1971 – Sofia Coppola, American director, producer, and screenwriter
actor
1972 – Kirstjen Nielsen, American attorney, 6th United States Secretary of Homeland Security
1983 – Amber Tamblyn, American actress, author, model, director
1984 – Mark Zuckerberg, American computer programmer and businessman, co-founded Facebook
….and on this day in history…..
1796 – Edward Jenner administers the first smallpox inoculation
1925 – Mrs Dalloway, one of Virginia Woolf's earliest and best-known novels, was published.
1935 – The Constitution of the Philippines is ratified by a popular vote.
1948 – Israel is declared to be an independent state and a provisional government is established. Immediately after the declaration, Israel is attacked by the neighboring Arab states, triggering the 1948 Arab–Israeli War.
1961 – Civil rights movement: A white mob twice attacks a Freedom Riders bus near Anniston, Alabama, before fire-bombing the bus and attacking the civil rights protesters who flee the burning vehicle.
1973 – Skylab, the United States' first space station, is launched.
2021 – China successfully lands Zhurong, the country's first Mars rover.