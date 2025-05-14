KALW Almanac - Wednesday May 14, 2025

Today is Wednesday, 14th of May of 2025,

May 14 is the 134th day of the year

231 days remain until the end of the year

37 days until summer begins

Sunrise in San Francisco at 6:00:06 am

and sunset will be at 8:13:12 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:39 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 60.6°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:42 am at -0.68 feet

The next high tide at 2:01 pm at 4.33 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:14 pm at 3.2 feet

The Moon is currently 96.9% visible

It was a full moon Monday

It’s a Waning Gibbous

Next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Tuesday the 20th of May of 2025 at 4:59 am

Today is…..

National Decency Day

"The Stars and Stripes Forever" Day

Dance Like a Chicken Day

Donate a Day's Wages to Charity Day

International Dylan Thomas Day

International Receptionists' Day

National Brioche Day

National Buttermilk Biscuit Day

National Numeracy Day (UK)

National Third Shift Workers Day

Root Canal Appreciation Day

Underground America Day

World Facility Management Day

World Stationery Day

Today is also….

Flag Day (Paraguay)

Hastings Banda's Birthday (Malawi)

National Unification Day (Liberia)

The first day of Izumo-taisha Shrine Grand Festival in Japan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1885 – Otto Klemperer, German composer and conductor (d. 1973)

1897 – Sidney Bechet, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 1959)

1905 – Herbert Morrison, American journalist (d. 1989)

1917 – Lou Harrison, American composer and critic (d. 2003)

1922 – Franjo Tuđman, Croatian historian and politician, 1st President of Croatia (d. 1999)

1936 – Bobby Darin, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1973)

1943 – Jack Bruce, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2014)

1944 – George Lucas, American director, producer, and screenwriter, founded Lucasfilm

1952 – David Byrne, Scottish singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1966 – Raphael Saadiq, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1969 – Cate Blanchett, Australian actress

1971 – Sofia Coppola, American director, producer, and screenwriter

actor

1972 – Kirstjen Nielsen, American attorney, 6th United States Secretary of Homeland Security

1983 – Amber Tamblyn, American actress, author, model, director

1984 – Mark Zuckerberg, American computer programmer and businessman, co-founded Facebook

….and on this day in history…..

1796 – Edward Jenner administers the first smallpox inoculation

1925 – Mrs Dalloway, one of Virginia Woolf's earliest and best-known novels, was published.

1935 – The Constitution of the Philippines is ratified by a popular vote.

1948 – Israel is declared to be an independent state and a provisional government is established. Immediately after the declaration, Israel is attacked by the neighboring Arab states, triggering the 1948 Arab–Israeli War.

1961 – Civil rights movement: A white mob twice attacks a Freedom Riders bus near Anniston, Alabama, before fire-bombing the bus and attacking the civil rights protesters who flee the burning vehicle.

1973 – Skylab, the United States' first space station, is launched.

2021 – China successfully lands Zhurong, the country's first Mars rover.