Almanac - Tuesday May 6, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 6th of May of 2025

May 6 is the 126th day of the year

239 days remain until the end of the year

45 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:07:41 am

and sunset will be at 8:06:06 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 58 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:53 pm.

The first low tide will be at 1:39 am at 2 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:56 am at 4.33 feet

The next low tide at 1:37 pm at 0.44 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:22 pm at 5.25 feet

Full Moon in 6 days next Monday the 12th of May of 2025 at 9:56 am

Today is….

Childhood Depression Awareness Day

Also known as Green Ribbon Day

International No Diet Day

Joseph Brackett Day

Mom's Equal Pay Day

National Beverage Day

National Concert Day

National Crêpe Suzette Day

National Nurses Day

National Teacher Day

National Tourist Appreciation Day

No Homework Day

Poem on Your Pillow Day

World Asthma Day

Today is also….

Martyrs' Day (Gabon, Lebanon and Syria)

National Azulejo Day (Portugal)

Teachers' Day (Jamaica)

The first day of Hıdırellez (Turkey)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with….

1758 – Maximilien Robespierre, French politician (d. 1794)

1856 – Sigmund Freud, Austrian neurologist and psychoanalyst (d. 1939)

(d. 1946)

1895 – Rudolph Valentino, Italian actor (d. 1926)

1904 – Moshé Feldenkrais, Ukrainian-Israeli physicist and academic (d. 1984)

1915 – Orson Welles, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1985)

1931 – Willie Mays, American baseball player and coach (d. 2024)

1937 – Rubin Carter, American-Canadian boxer (d. 2014)

1942 – Ariel Dorfman, Argentinian author, playwright, and academic

1945 – Jimmie Dale Gilmore, American country singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and producer

1945 – Bob Seger, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Samuel Doe, Liberian sergeant and politician, 21st President of Liberia (d. 1990)

1953 – Tony Blair, British politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1961 – George Clooney, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1983 – Gabourey Sidibe, American actress

2019 – Prince Archie of Sussex

….and on this day in history….

1840 – The Penny Black postage stamp becomes valid for use in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

1889 – The Eiffel Tower is officially opened to the public at the Universal Exposition in Paris.

1915 – Babe Ruth, then a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, hits his first major league home run.

1935 – New Deal: Under the authority of the newly-enacted Federal Emergency Relief Administration, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issues Executive Order 7034 to create the Works Progress Administration.

1940 – John Steinbeck is awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his novel The Grapes of Wrath.

1949 – EDSAC, the first practical electronic digital stored-program computer, runs its first operation.

1954 – Roger Bannister becomes the first person to run the mile in under four minutes.

1994 – Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and French President François Mitterrand officiate at the opening of the Channel Tunnel.

1998 – Steve Jobs of Apple Inc. unveils the first iMac.

1999 – The first elections to the devolved Scottish Parliament and Welsh Assembly are held.

2004 – The final episode of the television sitcom Friends was aired.

2010 – In just 36 minutes, the Dow-Jones average plunged nearly 1,000 points in what is known as the 2010 Flash Crash.

2023 – The coronation of Charles III and Camilla as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is held in Westminster Abbey, London.