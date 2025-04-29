Almanac - Tuesday April 29, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 29th of April of 2025,

April 29 is the 119th day of the year

246 days remain until the end of the year.

52 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:15:29 am

and sunset will be at 7:59:42 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:35 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 56.3°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:42 am at -1.65 feet

The first high tide was at 1:43 pm at 4.87 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:25 pm at 2.56 feet

The Moon is currently 4.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 4th of May of 2025 at 6:52 am

Today is….

National Peace Rose Day

National Rugelach Day

National Shrimp Scampi Day

Viral Video Day

We Jump the World Day

World Wish Day

Zipper Day

Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare

International Dance Day (UNESCO)

Shōwa Day, traditionally the start of the Golden Week holiday period, which is April 29 and May 3–5. (Japan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…..

1863 – William Randolph Hearst, American publisher and politician, founded the Hearst Corporation (d. 1951)

1879 – Thomas Beecham, English conductor (d. 1961)

1895 – Malcolm Sargent, English organist, composer and conductor (d. 1967)

1899 – Duke Ellington, American pianist, composer and bandleader (d. 1974)

1901 – Hirohito, Japanese emperor (d. 1989)

1922 – Toots Thielemans, Belgian guitarist and harmonica player (d. 2016)

1929 – Jeremy Thorpe, English lawyer and politician (d. 2014)

1931 – Lonnie Donegan, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002)

1933 – Rod McKuen, American singer-songwriter and poet (d. 2015)

1933 – Willie Nelson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer and actor

1935 – Otis Rush, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2018)

1936 – Zubin Mehta, Indian conductor

1938 – Bernie Madoff, American businessman, financier and convicted felon (d. 2021)

1945 – Tammi Terrell, American soul singer-songwriter (d. 1970)

1952 – Nora Dunn, American actress and comedian

1954 – Jerry Seinfeld, American comedian, actor and producer

1955 – Leslie Jordan, American actor, comedian, writer and singer (d. 2022)

1955 – Kate Mulgrew, American actress

1957 – Daniel Day-Lewis, British actor

1958 – Michelle Pfeiffer, American actress

1958 – Eve Plumb, American actress

1970 – Uma Thurman, American actress

….and on this day in history…..

1910 – The Parliament of the United Kingdom passes the People's Budget, the first budget in British history with the expressed intent of redistributing wealth among the British public.

1911 – Tsinghua University, one of mainland China's leading universities, is founded.

1916 – Easter Rising: After six days of fighting, Irish rebel leaders surrender to British forces in Dublin, bringing the Easter Rising to an end.

1953 – The first U.S. experimental 3D television broadcast shows an episode of Space Patrol on Los Angeles ABC affiliate KECA-TV.

1967 – After refusing induction into the United States Army the previous day, Muhammad Ali is stripped of his boxing title.

1970 – Vietnam War: United States and South Vietnamese forces invade Cambodia to interdict the Ho Chi Minh Trail in an attempt to cut off supplies to the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese Army.

1974 – Watergate scandal: United States President Richard Nixon announces the release of edited transcripts of White House tape recordings relating to the scandal.

1975 –The North Vietnamese Army completes its capture of all parts of South Vietnam-held Trường Sa Islands.

1986 – An assembly of Sikhs, known as a Sarbat Khalsa, officially declared independence for a state of Khalistan.

1992 – Riots in Los Angeles begin, following the acquittal of police officers charged with excessive force in the beating of Rodney King. Over the next three days 63 people are killed and hundreds of buildings are destroyed.

1997 – The Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993 enters into force, outlawing the production, stockpiling and use of chemical weapons by its signatories.

2004 – The final Oldsmobile is built in Lansing, Michigan, ending 107 years of vehicle production.

2011 – The Wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton takes place at Westminster Abbey in London.

2015 – A baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox sets the all-time low attendance mark for Major League Baseball. Zero fans were in attendance for the game, as the stadium was officially closed to the public due to the 2015 Baltimore protests.