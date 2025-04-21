Almanac - Monday April 21, 2025

Today is Monday the 21st of April of 2025,

April 21 is the 111th day of the year

254 days remain until the end of the year.

60 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:25:29 am

and sunset will be at 7:52:19 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 26 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:54 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 59°F.

The first high tide will be at 4:53 am at 4.82 feet

The first low tide was at 12:20 pm at -0.08 feet

The next high tide at 7:46 pm at 4.46 feet

And the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:59 am at 2.79 feet

The Moon is currently 45.7% visible

It’s the Third Quarter

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 27th of April of 2025 at 12:31 pm

Today is….

Big Word Day

Boston Marathon Day

Bulldogs are Beautiful Day

Dyngus Day

Easter Monday

Keep Off the Grass Day

Kindergarten Day

National Chickpea Day

National Chocolate-Covered Cashews Day

National Egg Salad Sandwich Day

National Rendering Day

National Yellow Bat Day

Patriots' Day

San Jacinto Day

Thank You for Libraries Day

Tuna Rights Day

White House Easter Egg Roll

World Creativity and Innovation Day

Today is also….

Natale di Roma in Rome

Parilia in ancient Rome

Civil Service Day in India

Grounation Day in Rastafari

As it was on this day in 1966 – Haile Selassie of Ethiopia visits Jamaica, an event now celebrated as Grounation Day.

National Tea Day in the United Kingdom

National Tree Planting Day in Kenya

San Jacinto Day in Texas

1838 – John Muir, Scottish-American environmentalist and author (d. 1914)

1864 – Max Weber, German economist and sociologist (d. 1920)

1889 – Efrem Zimbalist, Sr., Russian-American violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 1985)

1905 – Pat Brown, American lawyer and politician, 32nd Governor of California (d. 1996)

1915 – Anthony Quinn, Mexican-American actor (d. 2001)

1924 – Ira Louvin, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player (d. 1965)

1926 – Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and her other realms (d. 2022)

1932 – Slide Hampton, African-American trombonist and composer (d. 2021)

1936 – James Dobson, American evangelist, psychologist, and author, founded Focus on the Family

1936 – Anthony Joseph Gnazzo, American electronic composer (First Things First), born in Plainville, Connecticut

1939 – Sister Helen Prejean, American nun, activist, and author

1941 – (Alfred) "Pee Wee" Ellis, American jazz, funk, and rock saxophonist, arranger (James Brown; Van Morrison; Gotham; Maceo Parker), and songwriter ("The Chicken; "Cold Sweat"), born in Bradenton, Florida (d. 2021)

1947 – Iggy Pop, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1948 – Gary Condit, American businessman and politician

1967 – Michael Franti, American musician (The Beatnigs, Spearhead), born in Oakland, California

1970 – Glen Hansard, Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist ("Falling Slowly"), and actor (Once; The Commitments), born in Ballymum, Ireland

….and on this day in history….

753 BC – Romulus founds Rome (traditional date).

1789 – John Adams sworn in as first US Vice President (nine days before George Washington).

1856 – Australian labour movement: Stonemasons and building workers on building sites around Melbourne march from the University of Melbourne to Parliament House to achieve an eight-hour day.

1934 – The "Surgeon's Photograph", the most famous photo allegedly showing the Loch Ness Monster, is published in the Daily Mail (in 1994, it is revealed to be a hoax).

1960 – Brasília, Brazil's capital, is officially inaugurated. At 09:30, the Three Powers of the Republic are simultaneously transferred from the old capital, Rio de Janeiro.

1962 – The Seattle World's Fair (Century 21 Exposition) opens. It is the first World's Fair in the United States since World War II.

1965 – The 1964–1965 New York World's Fair opens for its second and final season.

1966 – Rastafari movement: Haile Selassie of Ethiopia visits Jamaica, an event now celebrated as Grounation Day.

1977 – Annie opens on Broadway.

1982 – Baseball: Rollie Fingers of the Milwaukee Brewers becomes the first pitcher to record 300 saves.

1985 – The compound of the militant group The Covenant, The Sword, and the Arm of the Lord surrenders to federal authorities in Arkansas after a two-day government siege.

1989 – Tiananmen Square protests of 1989: In Beijing, around 100,000 students gather in Tiananmen Square to commemorate Chinese reform leader Hu Yaobang.

2010 – The controversial Kharkiv Pact (Russian Ukrainian Naval Base for Gas Treaty) is signed in Kharkiv, Ukraine, by Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev; it was unilaterally terminated by Russia on March 31, 2014.

2014 – The American city of Flint, Michigan switches its water source to the Flint River, beginning the ongoing Flint water crisis which has caused lead poisoning in up to 12,000 people, and at least 12 deaths from Legionnaires' disease, ultimately leading to criminal indictments against 15 people, five of whom have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.