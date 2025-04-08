Almanac - Tuesday April 8, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 8th of April of 2025,

April 8 is the 98th day of the year

267 days remain until the end of the year.

73 days until Summer Solstice

The sun just rose at 6:43:37 am

and sunset will be at 7:40:23 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 56 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:12:00 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is --°F

The first low tide will be at 1:55 am at 2.48 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:18 am at 5.03 feet

The next low tide at 2:22 pm at 0.05 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:13 pm at 5.07 feet

The Moon is currently 82% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 12th of April of 2025 at 5:22 pm

Today is….

Dog Farting Awareness Day

Draw a Picture of a Bird Day

Free Cone Day

International Be Kind To Lawyers Day

International Feng Shui Awareness Day

International Romani Day

National All is Ours Day

National Dog Fighting Awareness Day

National Empanada Day

Step into the Spotlight! Day

Trading Cards For Grown-ups Day

Zoo Lovers Day

Today is also….

Buddha's Birthday, also known as Hana Matsuri, "Flower Festival" (Japan)

Earliest day on which Fast and Prayer Day can fall, while April 14 is the latest; celebrated on the second Friday in April (Liberia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…..

1692 – Giuseppe Tartini, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1770)

1859 – Edmund Husserl, German Jewish-Austrian mathematician and philosopher (d. 1938)

1892 – Mary Pickford, Canadian-American actress, producer, screenwriter and co-founder of United Artists (d. 1979)

1896 – Yip Harburg, American composer (d. 1981)

1912 – Sonja Henie, Norwegian-American figure skater and actress (d. 1969)

1918 – Betty Ford, American wife of Gerald Ford, 40th First Lady of the United States (d. 2011)

1920 – Carmen McRae, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress (d. 1994)

1926 – Shecky Greene, American comedian (d. 2023)

1929 – Jacques Brel, Belgian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1978)

1935 – Oscar Zeta Acosta, American lawyer and politician (d. 1974)

1937 – Seymour Hersh, American journalist and author

1938 – Kofi Annan, Ghanaian economist and diplomat, 7th Secretary-General of the United Nations (d. 2018)

1941 – Vivienne Westwood, English fashion designer (d. 2022)

1944 – Odd Nerdrum, Swedish-Norwegian painter and illustrator

1946 – Catfish Hunter, American baseball player (d. 1999)

1955 – Barbara Kingsolver, American novelist, essayist and poet

1963 – Julian Lennon, English singer-songwriter

1964 – Biz Markie, American rapper, producer, and actor (d. 2021)

1968 – Patricia Arquette, American actress and director

1968 – Tracy Grammer, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

….and on this day in history…..

1730 – Shearith Israel, the first synagogue in continental North America, is dedicated.

1820 – The Venus de Milo is discovered on the Aegean island of Milos.

1974 – Hank Aaron passes Babe Ruth as the all-time leader in career home runs by hitting his 715th home run off of Al Downing at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. 2010 – U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev sign the New START Treaty.

2014 – Windows XP reaches its standard End Of Life and is no longer supported.

2020 – Bernie Sanders ends his presidential campaign, leaving Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's nominee.

2024 – Solar eclipse of April 8, 2024: A total solar eclipse takes place at the Moon's ascending node, visible across North America.