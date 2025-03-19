© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Wednesday March 19, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published March 19, 2025 at 6:37 AM PDT
Page 5 of 6: Nowruz is Science (Infographic)
Dr. Bashi™ Multilingual Toys
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Today Wednesday, 19th of March of 2025

March 19 is the 78th day of the year

287 days remain until the end of the year.

1 day until spring begins in the Northern Hemisphere tomorrow Thursday, March 20, 2025, 2:01 AM Pacific Time

Sunrise at 7:13:46 am

and sunset will be at 7:22:02 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 8 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:17:54 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.1°F.

The first high tide was at 1:50 am at 5:45 am

The first low tide will be at 8:53 am at 0.54 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:46 pm at 3.81 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:10 pm at 2.92 feet

The Moon is currently 77.4% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 22nd of March of 2025 at 4:30 am

On this day in Women’s Herstory….

On March 19, 1911, the first International Women's Day was celebrated in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland, with over a million people participating in rallies and demonstrations to advocate for women's rights.

Today is Minna Canth's Birthday and the Day of Equality in Finland celebrating the writer and her activism

Today is….

Certified Nurses Day

Client's Day

Let's Laugh Day

National Backyard Day

National Chocolate Caramel Day

National Poultry Day

Naw-Rúz

Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Day

National 3-D Day

National Small Business Development Centers Day

Today is also…

Kashubian Unity Day (Poland)

….and also on this day in history….

1649 – The House of Commons of England passes an act abolishing the House of Lords, declaring it "useless and dangerous to the people of England".

1918 – The US Congress establishes time zones and approves daylight saving time.

1920 – The United States Senate rejects the Treaty of Versailles for the second time (the first time was on November 19, 1919).

1931 – Governor Fred B. Balzar signs a bill legalizing gambling in Nevada.

1932 – The Sydney Harbour Bridge is opened.

1979 – The United States House of Representatives begins broadcasting its day-to-day business via the cable television network C-SPAN.

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1742Túpac Amaru II, Peruvian rebel leader (d. 1781)

1844Minna Canth, Finnish journalist, playwright, and activist (d. 1897)

1848Wyatt Earp, American police officer (d. 1929)

1860William Jennings Bryan, American lawyer and politician, 41st United States Secretary of State (d. 1925)

1872Anna Held, Polish singer (d. 1918)

1873Max Reger, German pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1916)

1880Ernestine Rose, American librarian and advocate (d. 1961)

1891Earl Warren, American lieutenant, jurist, and politician, 14th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 1974)

1893Gertrud Dorka, German archaeologist, prehistorian and museum director (d. 1976)

1894Moms Mabley, American comedian and singer (d. 1975)

1900Carmen Carbonell, Spanish stage and film actress (d. 1988)

1901Jo Mielziner, French-American set designer (d. 1976)

1906Clara Breed, American librarian and activist (d. 1994)

1909 – Marjorie Linklater, Scottish campaigner for the arts and environment of Orkney (d. 1997)

1915 – Patricia Morison, American actress and singer (d. 2018)

1916 – Irving Wallace, American journalist, author, and screenwriter (d. 1990)

1922 – Hiroo Onoda, Japanese lieutenant (d. 2014)

1923Pamela Britton, American actress (d. 1974)

1925Brent Scowcroft, American general and diplomat, 9th United States National Security Advisor (d. 2020)

1928Hans Küng, Swiss theologian and author (d. 2021)

1928 – Patrick McGoohan, Irish-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2009)

1931Emma Andijewska, Ukrainian poet, writer and painter

1932 – Gail Kobe, American actress and producer (d. 2013)

1933Phyllis Newman, American actress and singer (d. 2019)

1933 – Philip Roth, American novelist (d. 2018)

1933 – Renée Taylor, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1935Nancy Malone, American actress, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1936Ursula Andress, Swiss model and actress

1937Clarence "Frogman" Henry, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2024)

1937 – Egon Krenz, German politician

1942Heather Robertson, Canadian journalist and author (d. 2014)

1946Ruth Pointer, American musician

1947Glenn Close, American actress, singer, and producer

1955Bruce Willis, German-American actor and producer

1960Eliane Elias, Brazilian singer-songwriter and pianist

1963 – Mary Scheer, American actress and comedian

1967Sandra Dombrowski, Swiss ice hockey player and referee

1976Rachel Blanchard, Canadian actress

1978 – Virginia Williams, American actress

1979Abby Brammell, American actress

1982 – Hana Kobayashi, Venezuelan singer

1985Inesa Jurevičiūtė, Lithuanian figure skater

1995 – Julia Montes, Filipino actress

1996 – Barbara Haas, Austrian tennis player

1998Caylee Cowan, American actress

1998 – Sakura Miyawaki, Japanese singerr

