Almanac - Wednesday March 19, 2025

Today Wednesday, 19th of March of 2025

March 19 is the 78th day of the year

287 days remain until the end of the year.

1 day until spring begins in the Northern Hemisphere tomorrow Thursday, March 20, 2025, 2:01 AM Pacific Time

Sunrise at 7:13:46 am

and sunset will be at 7:22:02 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 8 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:17:54 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.1°F.

The first high tide was at 1:50 am at 5:45 am

The first low tide will be at 8:53 am at 0.54 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:46 pm at 3.81 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:10 pm at 2.92 feet

The Moon is currently 77.4% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 22nd of March of 2025 at 4:30 am

On this day in Women’s Herstory….

On March 19, 1911, the first International Women's Day was celebrated in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland, with over a million people participating in rallies and demonstrations to advocate for women's rights.

Today is Minna Canth's Birthday and the Day of Equality in Finland celebrating the writer and her activism

Today is….

Certified Nurses Day

Client's Day

Let's Laugh Day

National Backyard Day

National Chocolate Caramel Day

National Poultry Day

Naw-Rúz

Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Day

National 3-D Day

National Small Business Development Centers Day

Today is also…

Kashubian Unity Day (Poland)

….and also on this day in history….

1649 – The House of Commons of England passes an act abolishing the House of Lords, declaring it "useless and dangerous to the people of England".

1918 – The US Congress establishes time zones and approves daylight saving time.

1920 – The United States Senate rejects the Treaty of Versailles for the second time (the first time was on November 19, 1919).

1931 – Governor Fred B. Balzar signs a bill legalizing gambling in Nevada.

1932 – The Sydney Harbour Bridge is opened.

1979 – The United States House of Representatives begins broadcasting its day-to-day business via the cable television network C-SPAN.

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1742 – Túpac Amaru II, Peruvian rebel leader (d. 1781)

1844 – Minna Canth, Finnish journalist, playwright, and activist (d. 1897)

1848 – Wyatt Earp, American police officer (d. 1929)

1860 – William Jennings Bryan, American lawyer and politician, 41st United States Secretary of State (d. 1925)

1872 – Anna Held, Polish singer (d. 1918)

1873 – Max Reger, German pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1916)

1880 – Ernestine Rose, American librarian and advocate (d. 1961)

1891 – Earl Warren, American lieutenant, jurist, and politician, 14th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 1974)

1893 – Gertrud Dorka, German archaeologist, prehistorian and museum director (d. 1976)

1894 – Moms Mabley, American comedian and singer (d. 1975)

1900 – Carmen Carbonell, Spanish stage and film actress (d. 1988)

1901 – Jo Mielziner, French-American set designer (d. 1976)

1906 – Clara Breed, American librarian and activist (d. 1994)

1909 – Marjorie Linklater, Scottish campaigner for the arts and environment of Orkney (d. 1997)

1915 – Patricia Morison, American actress and singer (d. 2018)

1916 – Irving Wallace, American journalist, author, and screenwriter (d. 1990)

1922 – Hiroo Onoda, Japanese lieutenant (d. 2014)

1923 – Pamela Britton, American actress (d. 1974)

1925 – Brent Scowcroft, American general and diplomat, 9th United States National Security Advisor (d. 2020)

1928 – Hans Küng, Swiss theologian and author (d. 2021)

1928 – Patrick McGoohan, Irish-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2009)

1931 – Emma Andijewska, Ukrainian poet, writer and painter

1932 – Gail Kobe, American actress and producer (d. 2013)

1933 – Phyllis Newman, American actress and singer (d. 2019)

1933 – Philip Roth, American novelist (d. 2018)

1933 – Renée Taylor, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1935 – Nancy Malone, American actress, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1936 – Ursula Andress, Swiss model and actress

1937 – Clarence "Frogman" Henry, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2024)

1937 – Egon Krenz, German politician

1942 – Heather Robertson, Canadian journalist and author (d. 2014)

1946 – Ruth Pointer, American musician

1947 – Glenn Close, American actress, singer, and producer

1955 – Bruce Willis, German-American actor and producer

1960 – Eliane Elias, Brazilian singer-songwriter and pianist

1963 – Mary Scheer, American actress and comedian

1967 – Sandra Dombrowski, Swiss ice hockey player and referee

1976 – Rachel Blanchard, Canadian actress

1978 – Virginia Williams, American actress

1979 – Abby Brammell, American actress

1982 – Hana Kobayashi, Venezuelan singer

1985 – Inesa Jurevičiūtė, Lithuanian figure skater

1995 – Julia Montes, Filipino actress

1996 – Barbara Haas, Austrian tennis player

1998 – Caylee Cowan, American actress

1998 – Sakura Miyawaki, Japanese singerr