Almanac - Thursday March 6, 2025
Today Thursday the 6th of March of 2025
March 6 is the 65th day of the year
300 days remain until the end of the year.
13 days until spring begins
The sunrise was at 6:33:11 am
and sunset will be at 6:09:41 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 36 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:21:26 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.9°F.
The first high tide was at 2:57 am at 6.1 feet
The first low tide will be at 10:34 am at -0.04 feet
The next high tide will be at 6:00 pm at 4.13 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:04 pm at 3.27 feet
The Moon is currently 48.4% visible
It’s the First Quarter Moon
It will be 50% illuminated this morning at 8:32 am
On this day in Women’s Herstory…
1806 – Elizabeth Barrett Browning, English-Italian poet and translator (d. 1861) “how do I love thee? Let me count the ways…”
Born on this day March 6, 1924 (d.2006) – Sarah Caldwell, founder, conductor, and artistic director of the Opera Company of Boston
Today is also the birthday of the first woman in space, 1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut
Today is…..
National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day
Today is also….
The European Day of the Righteous, commemorates those who have stood up against crimes against humanity and totalitarianism with their own moral responsibility.
Foundation Day (Norfolk Island), the founding of Norfolk Island in 1788. (east of Australia, north and west of New Zealand)
Independence Day (Ghana), celebrates the independence of Ghana from the UK in 1957.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1475 – Michelangelo, Italian painter and sculptor (d. 1564)
1619 – Cyrano de Bergerac, French author and playwright (d. 1655)
1780 – Lucy Barnes, American writer (d. 1809)
1826 – Annie Feray Mutrie, British painter (d. 1893)
1877 – Rose Fyleman, English writer and poet (d. 1957)
1884 – María Collazo, Uruguayan journalist and activist (d. 1942)
1893 – Furry Lewis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)
1893 – Ella P. Stewart, pioneering Black American pharmacist (d. 1987)
1900 – Gina Cigna, French-Italian soprano and actress (d. 2001)
1903 – Empress Kōjun (d. 2000)
1905 – Bob Wills, American Western swing musician, songwriter, and bandleader (d. 1975)
1906 – Lou Costello, American actor and comedian (d. 1959)
1910 – Emma Bailey, American auctioneer and author (d. 1999)
1913 – Ella Logan, Scottish-American singer and actress (d. 1969)
1917 – Will Eisner, American illustrator and publisher (d. 2005)
1923 – Ed McMahon, American comedian, game show host, and announcer (d. 2009)
1923 – Wes Montgomery, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1968)
1924 – Sarah Caldwell, American opera director, impresario, and stage director (d. 2006)
1926 – Ann Curtis, American swimmer (d. 2012)
1926 – Alan Greenspan, American economist and politician
1927 – Gabriel García Márquez, Colombian journalist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2014)
1929 – Tom Foley, American lawyer and politician, 57th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 2013)
1930 – Lorin Maazel, French-American violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 2014)
1932 – Jean Boht, actress, (d. 2023)
1936 – Marion Barry, American lawyer and politician, 2nd Mayor of the District of Columbia (d. 2014)
1937 – Ivan Boesky, American businessman (d. 2024)
1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut
1939 – Adam Osborne, Thai-Indian engineer and businessman, founded the Osborne Computer Corporation (d. 2003)
1940 – Joanna Miles, French-American actress
1941 – Marilyn Strathern, Welsh anthropologist and academic
1942 – Flora Purim, Brazilian jazz singer (Return To Forever; Airto), born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1944 – Kiri Te Kanawa, New Zealand soprano and actress
1944 – Mary Wilson, American singer (d. 2021)
1946 – David Gilmour, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Kiki Dee, English singer-songwriter
1947 – Anna Maria Horsford, American actress
1947 – Rob Reiner, American actor, director, producer, and activist
1947 – Jean Seaton, English historian and academic
1953 – Carolyn Porco, American astronomer and academic
1954 – Jeff Greenwald, American author, photographer, and monologist
1955 – Alberta Watson, Canadian actress (d. 2015)
1962 – Alison Nicholas, British golfer
1964 – Linda Pearson, Scottish sport shooter
1967 – Connie Britton, American actress
1967 – Glenn Greenwald, American journalist and author
1968 – Moira Kelly, American actress and director
1968 – Carla McGhee, American basketball player and coach
1969 – Amy Pietz, American actress
1972 – Shaquille O'Neal, American basketball player, actor, businessman, sportscaster, and rapper
1981 – Ellen Muth, American actress
1988 – Marina Erakovic, New Zealand tennis player
1989 – Agnieszka Radwańska, Polish tennis player
1991 – Emma McDougall, English footballer (d. 2013)
1997 – Alisha Boe, Norwegian-American actress
1999 – Ylena In-Albon, Swiss tennis player
2003 – Millicent Simmonds, American actress
Also on this day in history…..
632 – The Farewell Sermon (Khutbah, Khutbatul Wada') of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.
1857 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules 7–2 in the Dred Scott v. Sandford case that the Constitution does not confer citizenship on black people.
1899 – Bayer registers "Aspirin" as a trademark.
1933 – Great Depression: President Franklin D. Roosevelt declares a "bank holiday", closing all U.S. banks and freezing all financial transactions.
1943 – Norman Rockwell published Freedom from Want in The Saturday Evening Post with a matching essay by Carlos Bulosan as part of the Four Freedoms series.
1951 – Cold War: The trial of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg begins.
1957 – Ghana becomes the first Sub-Saharan country to gain independence from the British.
1964 – Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad officially gives boxing champion Cassius Clay the name Muhammad Ali.
1967 – Cold War: Joseph Stalin's daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva defects to the United States.
1970 – An explosion at the Weather Underground safe house in Greenwich Village kills three.
1975 – The Zapruder film of the assassination of John F. Kennedy is shown in motion to a national TV audience for the first time by Robert J. Groden and Dick Gregory.
1992 – The Michelangelo computer virus begins to affect computers.
2018 – Forbes names Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, for the first time, at $112 billion net worth.