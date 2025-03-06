Almanac - Thursday March 6, 2025

Today Thursday the 6th of March of 2025

March 6 is the 65th day of the year

300 days remain until the end of the year.

13 days until spring begins

The sunrise was at 6:33:11 am

and sunset will be at 6:09:41 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:21:26 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.9°F.

The first high tide was at 2:57 am at 6.1 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:34 am at -0.04 feet

The next high tide will be at 6:00 pm at 4.13 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:04 pm at 3.27 feet

The Moon is currently 48.4% visible

It’s the First Quarter Moon

It will be 50% illuminated this morning at 8:32 am

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1806 – Elizabeth Barrett Browning, English-Italian poet and translator (d. 1861) “how do I love thee? Let me count the ways…”

Born on this day March 6, 1924 (d.2006) – Sarah Caldwell, founder, conductor, and artistic director of the Opera Company of Boston

Today is also the birthday of the first woman in space, 1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut

Today is…..

Alamo Day

Nametag Day

National Dentist's Day

National Dress Day

National Frozen Food Day

National Hospitalist Day

National Oreo Cookie Day

National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day

World Book Day (UK & Ireland)

National Slam The Scam Day

Today is also….

The European Day of the Righteous, commemorates those who have stood up against crimes against humanity and totalitarianism with their own moral responsibility.

Foundation Day (Norfolk Island), the founding of Norfolk Island in 1788. (east of Australia, north and west of New Zealand)

Independence Day (Ghana), celebrates the independence of Ghana from the UK in 1957.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1475 – Michelangelo, Italian painter and sculptor (d. 1564)

1619 – Cyrano de Bergerac, French author and playwright (d. 1655)

1780 – Lucy Barnes, American writer (d. 1809)

1806 – Elizabeth Barrett Browning, English-Italian poet and translator (d. 1861)

1826 – Annie Feray Mutrie, British painter (d. 1893)

1877 – Rose Fyleman, English writer and poet (d. 1957)

1884 – María Collazo, Uruguayan journalist and activist (d. 1942)

1893 – Furry Lewis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

1893 – Ella P. Stewart, pioneering Black American pharmacist (d. 1987)

1900 – Gina Cigna, French-Italian soprano and actress (d. 2001)

1903 – Empress Kōjun (d. 2000)

1905 – Bob Wills, American Western swing musician, songwriter, and bandleader (d. 1975)

1906 – Lou Costello, American actor and comedian (d. 1959)

1910 – Emma Bailey, American auctioneer and author (d. 1999)

1913 – Ella Logan, Scottish-American singer and actress (d. 1969)

1917 – Will Eisner, American illustrator and publisher (d. 2005)

1923 – Ed McMahon, American comedian, game show host, and announcer (d. 2009)

1923 – Wes Montgomery, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1968)

1924 – Sarah Caldwell, American opera director, impresario, and stage director (d. 2006)

1926 – Ann Curtis, American swimmer (d. 2012)

1926 – Alan Greenspan, American economist and politician

1927 – Gabriel García Márquez, Colombian journalist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2014)

1929 – Tom Foley, American lawyer and politician, 57th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 2013)

1930 – Lorin Maazel, French-American violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 2014)

1932 – Jean Boht, actress, (d. 2023)

1936 – Marion Barry, American lawyer and politician, 2nd Mayor of the District of Columbia (d. 2014)

1937 – Ivan Boesky, American businessman (d. 2024)

1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut

1939 – Adam Osborne, Thai-Indian engineer and businessman, founded the Osborne Computer Corporation (d. 2003)

1940 – Joanna Miles, French-American actress

1941 – Marilyn Strathern, Welsh anthropologist and academic

1942 – Flora Purim, Brazilian jazz singer (Return To Forever; Airto), born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

1944 – Kiri Te Kanawa, New Zealand soprano and actress

1944 – Mary Wilson, American singer (d. 2021)

1946 – David Gilmour, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Kiki Dee, English singer-songwriter

1947 – Anna Maria Horsford, American actress

1947 – Rob Reiner, American actor, director, producer, and activist

1947 – Jean Seaton, English historian and academic

1953 – Carolyn Porco, American astronomer and academic

1954 – Jeff Greenwald, American author, photographer, and monologist

1955 – Alberta Watson, Canadian actress (d. 2015)

1962 – Alison Nicholas, British golfer

1964 – Linda Pearson, Scottish sport shooter

1967 – Connie Britton, American actress

1967 – Glenn Greenwald, American journalist and author

1968 – Moira Kelly, American actress and director

1968 – Carla McGhee, American basketball player and coach

1969 – Amy Pietz, American actress

1972 – Shaquille O'Neal, American basketball player, actor, businessman, sportscaster, and rapper

1981 – Ellen Muth, American actress

1988 – Agnes, Swedish singer

1988 – Marina Erakovic, New Zealand tennis player

1989 – Agnieszka Radwańska, Polish tennis player

1991 – Emma McDougall, English footballer (d. 2013)

1997 – Alisha Boe, Norwegian-American actress

1999 – Ylena In-Albon, Swiss tennis player

2003 – Millicent Simmonds, American actress

Also on this day in history…..

632 – The Farewell Sermon (Khutbah, Khutbatul Wada') of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

1857 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules 7–2 in the Dred Scott v. Sandford case that the Constitution does not confer citizenship on black people.

1899 – Bayer registers "Aspirin" as a trademark.

1933 – Great Depression: President Franklin D. Roosevelt declares a "bank holiday", closing all U.S. banks and freezing all financial transactions.

1943 – Norman Rockwell published Freedom from Want in The Saturday Evening Post with a matching essay by Carlos Bulosan as part of the Four Freedoms series.

1951 – Cold War: The trial of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg begins.

1957 – Ghana becomes the first Sub-Saharan country to gain independence from the British.

1964 – Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad officially gives boxing champion Cassius Clay the name Muhammad Ali.

1967 – Cold War: Joseph Stalin's daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva defects to the United States.

1970 – An explosion at the Weather Underground safe house in Greenwich Village kills three.

1975 – The Zapruder film of the assassination of John F. Kennedy is shown in motion to a national TV audience for the first time by Robert J. Groden and Dick Gregory.

1992 – The Michelangelo computer virus begins to affect computers.

2018 – Forbes names Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, for the first time, at $112 billion net worth.