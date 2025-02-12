Almanac - Wednesday February 12, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 12th of February of 2025,

February 12 is the 43rd day of the year

322 days remain until the end of the year

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:02:07 am

and sunset will be at 5:47:02 pm

We will have 10 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:34 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Aquatic Park today is 51.6°F

The first low tide was at 4:20 am at 2.33 feet

the first high tide will be at 10:04 am at 6.15 feet

The next low tide at 4:57 pm at -0.56 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:42 pm at 5.24 feet

The moon is currently 99.9% visible, if you can see behind those clouds

It just became a 100% Full Moon this morning at 5:53 am

The February full moon is called the Full Snow Moon

February is typically a time of heavy snowfall.

It’s also called the Bald Eagle Moon (Cree)

• Bear Moon (Ojibwe)

• Black Bear Moon (Tlingit)

• Month of the Bony Moon (Cherokee)

• Eagle Moon (Cree)

• Goose Moon (Haida)

• Groundhog Moon (Algonquin)

• Hungry Moon (Cherokee)

• Raccoon Moon (Dakota)

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 8 days on Thursday the 20th of February of 2025 at 9:33 am

On this day in Black History….

In 1793, Congress passed the first fugitive slave law.

In 1865, Henry Highland Garnet became the first Black man to speak in the House of Representatives.

On February 12, 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was founded in New York City

1946 – African American United States Army veteran Isaac Woodard is severely beaten by a South Carolina police officer to the point where he loses his vision in both eyes. The incident later galvanizes the civil rights movement and partially inspires Orson Welles' film Touch of Evil.

Born on this day 1956 – Arsenio Hall, American actor and talk show host

1965 – Malcolm X visits Smethwick near Birmingham, England following the racially-charged 1964 United Kingdom general election.

Today is….

Hug Day

Lincoln's Birthday

NAACP Day

National Freedom to Marry Day

National Lost Penny Day

National Plum Pudding Day

Oglethorpe Day

Paul Bunyan Day

Safety Pup Day

Today is also…..

Darwin Day (International)

Georgia Day (Georgia (U.S. state))

Red Hand Day (United Nations)

Union Day (Myanmar)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1663 – Cotton Mather, English-American minister and author (d. 1728)

1809 – Charles Darwin, English geologist and theorist (d. 1882)

1809 – Abraham Lincoln, American lawyer and statesman, 16th President of the United States (d. 1865)

1880 – John L. Lewis, American miner and union leader (d. 1969)

1881 – Anna Pavlova, Russian-English ballerina and actress (d. 1931)

1884 – Alice Roosevelt Longworth, American author (d. 1980)

1904 – Ted Mack, American radio and television host (d. 1976)

1915 – Lorne Greene, Canadian-American actor (d. 1987)

1916 – Joseph Alioto, American lawyer and politician, 36th Mayor of San Francisco (d. 1998)

1917 – Dom DiMaggio, American baseball player (d. 2009)

1919 – Forrest Tucker, American actor (d. 1986)

1920 – Raymond Mhlaba, South African anti-apartheid and ANC activist (d. 2005)

1926 – Charles Van Doren, American academic (d. 2019)

1930 – Arlen Specter, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician (d. 2012)

1933 – Costa-Gavras, Greek-French director and producer

1934 – Bill Russell, American basketball player and coach (d. 2022)

1938 – Judy Blume, American author and educator

1939 – Ray Manzarek, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer (d. 2013)

1942 – Ehud Barak, Israeli general and politician, 10th Prime Minister of Israel

1948 – Ray Kurzweil, American computer scientist and engineer

1955 – Bill Laswell, American musician and producer

1968 – Josh Brolin, American actor

1968 – Chynna Phillips, American singer and actress

1980 – Sarah Lancaster, American actress

1980 – Christina Ricci, American actress and producer

….also on this day in history….

1947 – The largest observed iron meteorite until that time creates an impact crater in Sikhote-Alin, in the Soviet Union.

1974 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1970, is exiled from the Soviet Union.

1983 – One hundred women protest in Lahore, Pakistan against military dictator Zia-ul-Haq's proposed Law of Evidence. The women were tear-gassed, baton-charged and thrown into lock-up. The women were successful in repealing the law.

1990 – Carmen Lawrence becomes the first female Premier in Australian history when she becomes Premier of Western Australia.

1994 – Four thieves break into the National Gallery of Norway and steal Edvard Munch's iconic painting The Scream.

1999 – United States President Bill Clinton is acquitted by the United States Senate in his impeachment trial.

2002 – The trial of Slobodan Milošević, the former President of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, begins at the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, Netherlands. He dies four years later before its conclusion.

2004 – The city of San Francisco begins issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples in response to a directive from Mayor Gavin Newsom.