Almanac - Monday February 3, 2025

Today is Monday, the 3rd of February of 2025,

February 3 is the 34th day of the year

331 days remain until the end of the year

44 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:11:24 am

and sunset will be at 5:37:07 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 25 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:15 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.6°F.

the first high tide will be at 2:05 am at 5.99 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:28 am at 1.1 feet

The next high tide at 2:29 pm at 4.43 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:08 pm at 1.38 feet

The Moon is 29.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 5th of February of 2025 at 12:02 am

Today is….

American Painters Day

Doggy Date Night

Elmo's Birthday

International Golden Retriever Day

National Carrot Cake Day

National Cordova Ice Worm Day

National Missing Persons Day

National Patient Recognition Day

National Wedding Ring Day

National Women Physicians Day

Take a Cruise Day

The Day the Music Died

Today is also….

Day of the Virgin of Suyapa (Honduras)

Four Chaplains Day (United States, also considered a Feast Day by the Episcopal Church)

Communist Party of Vietnam Foundation Anniversary (Vietnam)

Day of Finnish architecture and design, birthday of Alvar Aalto (Finland)

Heroes' Day (Mozambique)

Martyrs' Day (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Setsubun (Japan)

Veterans' Day (Thailand)

On this day in Black History….

the 15th Amendment to the United States Constitution officially granted African American men the right to vote by declaring that the “right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude ...

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with….

1809 – Felix Mendelssohn, German pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1847)

1811 – Horace Greeley, American journalist and politician (d. 1872)

1821 – Elizabeth Blackwell, American physician and educator (d. 1910) the first woman to earn a medical degree in the United States

1874 – Gertrude Stein, American novelist, poet, playwright, (d. 1946)

1894 – Norman Rockwell, American painter and illustrator (d. 1978)

1904 – Pretty Boy Floyd, American gangster (d. 1934)

1909 – Simone Weil, French mystic and philosopher (d. 1943)

1918 – Joey Bishop, American actor and producer (d. 2007)

1920 – Henry Heimlich, American physician and author (d. 2016)

1924 – E. P. Thompson, English historian and author (d. 1993)

1925 – Shelley Berman, American actor and comedian (d. 2017)

1935 – Johnny "Guitar" Watson, American blues, soul, and funk singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1996)

1938 – Victor Buono, American actor (d. 1982)

1947 – Melanie, American singer-songwriter (d. 2024)

1950 – Morgan Fairchild, American actress

1956 – Nathan Lane, American actor and comedian

1969 – Beau Biden, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 44th Attorney General of Delaware (d. 2015)

1978 – Amal Clooney, British-Lebanese barrister and activist

….and on this day in history….

1690 – The colony of Massachusetts issues the first paper money in the Americas.

1783 – Spain–United States relations are first established.

1870 – The Fifteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing voting rights to male citizens regardless of race.

1913 – The Sixteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, authorizing the Federal government to impose and collect an income tax.

1918 – The Twin Peaks Tunnel in San Francisco, California begins service as the longest streetcar tunnel in the world at 11,920 feet (3,630 meters) long.

1958 – Founding of the Benelux Economic Union, creating a testing ground for a later European Economic Community.[13]

1959 – Rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J. P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson are killed in a plane crash along with the pilot near Clear Lake, Iowa, an event later known as The Day the Music Died.

1960 – British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan speaks of "a wind of change", signalling that his Government was likely to support decolonisation.

1995 – Astronaut Eileen Collins becomes the first woman to pilot the Space Shuttle as mission STS-63 gets underway from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.