Almanac - Monday January 27, 2025

Today is Monday, the 27th of January of 2025

January 27 is the 27th day of the year

338 days remain until the end of the year

51 days until spring begins

The sun will rise this morning at 7:17:12 am

and sunset will be at 5:29:18 pm

Today we will have 10 hours and 12 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:15 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:38 am at 3.33 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:23 am at 6.44 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:45 pm at -0.86 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:50 pm at 4.8 feet

The Moon is currently 4.9% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

The next new moon will be on Wednesday January 29 at 4:35 am

Today is…..

Better Business Communication Day

Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

Community Manager Appreciation Day

International Port Wine Day

National Chocolate Cake Day

National Geographic Day

Punch the Clock Day

Thomas Crapper Day

Vietnam Peace Day

World Breast Pumping Day

Today is also….

Day of the lifting of the siege of Leningrad (Russia)

The 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of the remaining inmates of Auschwitz-

Holocaust Memorial Day (UK)

International Holocaust Remembrance Day[83]

Memorial Day (Italy)

International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust (USA)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1756 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1791)

1832 – Lewis Carroll, English novelist, poet, and mathematician (d. 1898)

1836 – Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, Austrian journalist and author (d. 1895)

1850 – Samuel Gompers, English-American labor leader (d. 1924)

1885 – Jerome Kern, American composer and songwriter (d. 1945)

1900 – Hyman G. Rickover, American admiral (d. 1986)

1908 – William Randolph Hearst, Jr., American journalist and publisher (d. 1993)

1918 – Elmore James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1963)

1919 – Ross Bagdasarian, Sr., American singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor, created Alvin and the Chipmunks (d. 1972)

1921 – Donna Reed, American actress (d. 1986)

1929 – Mohamed Al-Fayed, Egyptian-Swiss businessman (d. 2023)

1931 – Mordecai Richler, Canadian author and screenwriter (d. 2001)

1936 – Troy Donahue, American actor (d. 2001)

1942 – Kate Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1986)

1948 – Mikhail Baryshnikov, Russian-American dancer, choreographer, and actor

1952 – G. E. Smith, American guitarist and songwriter

1957 – Frank Miller, American illustrator, director, producer, and screenwriter

1959 – Keith Olbermann, American journalist and author

1961 – Margo Timmins, Canadian singer-songwriter

1964 – Bridget Fonda, American actress

1969 – Patton Oswalt, American comedian and actor

….and on this day in history….

1302 – Dante Alighieri is condemned in absentia and exiled from Florence

1606 – Gunpowder Plot: The trial of Guy Fawkes and other conspirators begins

1874 – Modest Mussorgsky's opera Boris Godunov premieres in Mariinsky Theatre in St.Petersburg

1880 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for his incandescent lamp.

1973 – The Paris Peace Accords officially ends the Vietnam War.

1980 – Through cooperation between the U.S. and Canadian governments, six American diplomats secretly escape hostilities in Iran in the culmination of the Canadian Caper.

1996 – Germany first observes the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

2010 – Apple announces the iPad.

2011 – Arab Spring: The Yemeni Revolution begins as over 16,000 protestors demonstrate in Sana'a.

2023 – Protests and public outrage spark across the U.S. after the release of multiple videos by the Memphis Police Department showing officers punching, kicking, and pepper spraying Tyre Nichols as a result of running away from a traffic stop, which resulted him dying in the hospital three days later after the incident.