Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday January 27, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published January 27, 2025 at 6:28 AM PST
Bravest of the Brave goes to Port Lincol: Pop up banners in their bags and crates all packaged in Bubble Wrap

Today is Monday, the 27th of January of 2025
January 27 is the 27th day of the year

338 days remain until the end of the year

51 days until spring begins

The sun will rise this morning at 7:17:12 am

and sunset will be at 5:29:18 pm

Today we will have 10 hours and 12 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:15 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:38 am at 3.33 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:23 am at 6.44 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:45 pm at -0.86 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:50 pm at 4.8 feet

The Moon is currently 4.9% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

The next new moon will be on Wednesday January 29 at 4:35 am

Today is…..

Better Business Communication Day

Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

Community Manager Appreciation Day

International Port Wine Day

National Chocolate Cake Day

National Geographic Day

Punch the Clock Day

Thomas Crapper Day

Vietnam Peace Day

World Breast Pumping Day

Today is also….

Day of the lifting of the siege of Leningrad (Russia)

The 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of the remaining inmates of Auschwitz-

Holocaust Memorial Day (UK)

International Holocaust Remembrance Day[83]

Memorial Day (Italy)

International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust (USA)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1756Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1791)

1832Lewis Carroll, English novelist, poet, and mathematician (d. 1898)

1836Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, Austrian journalist and author (d. 1895)

1850 – Samuel Gompers, English-American labor leader (d. 1924)

1885Jerome Kern, American composer and songwriter (d. 1945)

1900Hyman G. Rickover, American admiral (d. 1986)

1908William Randolph Hearst, Jr., American journalist and publisher (d. 1993)

1918 – Elmore James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1963)

1919Ross Bagdasarian, Sr., American singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor, created Alvin and the Chipmunks (d. 1972)

1921Donna Reed, American actress (d. 1986)

1929Mohamed Al-Fayed, Egyptian-Swiss businessman (d. 2023)

1931Mordecai Richler, Canadian author and screenwriter (d. 2001)

1936Troy Donahue, American actor (d. 2001)

1942 – Kate Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1986)

1948Mikhail Baryshnikov, Russian-American dancer, choreographer, and actor

1952 – G. E. Smith, American guitarist and songwriter

1957 – Frank Miller, American illustrator, director, producer, and screenwriter

1959 – Keith Olbermann, American journalist and author

1961 – Margo Timmins, Canadian singer-songwriter

1964Bridget Fonda, American actress

1969 – Patton Oswalt, American comedian and actor

….and on this day in history….

1302Dante Alighieri is condemned in absentia and exiled from Florence

1606Gunpowder Plot: The trial of Guy Fawkes and other conspirators begins

1874Modest Mussorgsky's opera Boris Godunov premieres in Mariinsky Theatre in St.Petersburg

1880Thomas Edison receives a patent for his incandescent lamp.

1973 – The Paris Peace Accords officially ends the Vietnam War.

1980 – Through cooperation between the U.S. and Canadian governments, six American diplomats secretly escape hostilities in Iran in the culmination of the Canadian Caper.

1996 – Germany first observes the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

2010 – Apple announces the iPad.

2011Arab Spring: The Yemeni Revolution begins as over 16,000 protestors demonstrate in Sana'a.

2023Protests and public outrage spark across the U.S. after the release of multiple videos by the Memphis Police Department showing officers punching, kicking, and pepper spraying Tyre Nichols as a result of running away from a traffic stop, which resulted him dying in the hospital three days later after the incident.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
