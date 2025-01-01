Almanac - Wednesday January 1, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 1st of January of 2025,

January 1 is the first day of the year

364 days remain until the end of the year

77 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:22 am

and sunset will be at 5:02:51 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 37 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:14:06 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.6°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:32 am at 4.88 feet

The first low tide was a little over an hour ago at 5:58 am at -1.16 feet

The next high tide at 10:46 am at 6.5 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 5:58 pm at -1.16 feet

The Moon is currently 3.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 6th of January of 2025 at 3:56 pm

Today is….

Second day of Hogmanay in Scotland

The last day of Kwanzaa. Today’s principle is Imani (Faith): To believe with all our hearts in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.

And The eighth of the Twelve Days of Christmas, in which your true love should give to you eight maids a-milking….

Today is also…

Apple Gifting Day

Commitment Day

Copyright Law Day

Ellis Island Day

Global Family Day

National Black-eyed Pea Day

National Bloody Mary Day

National First-Foot Day

National Hangover Day

New Year's Day

New Year's Dishonor List Day

Polar Bear Swim Day

Public Domain Day

Saint Basil's Day

World Day of Peace

Z Day

January 1 is the name of a 1984 Tamil-language film.

"January 1st" is the name of a 2019 song by the Japanese rock band Coldrain.

"January 1st 2022" is the name of a song by Fred Again from Actual Life 3

New Year's Day is the name of a 1989 film, an American comedy-drama by Henry Jaglom

New Year's Day is also the name of a 2001 film, a British comedy-drama by Suri Krishnamma

"New Year's Day" is the name of a 2008 episode of the American TV show called Fear Itself

Music

New Years Day is the name of an American rock band; also, a 2006 eponymous EP

"New Year's Day" is the name of a Taylor Swift song from 2017

"New Year's Day" is the name of a U2 song from 1983

"New Year's Day" is also a song by Bon Jovi from This House Is Not for Sale, 2016

"New Year's Day" is also a song by Robbie Williams from The Christmas Present, 2019

And New Year's Day is the name of an American Thoroughbred racehorse

As well as…

Constitution Day (Italy)

Day of the Establishment of the Slovak Republic (Slovakia)

Restoration Day of the Independent Czech State (Czech Republic)

Emancipation Day (United States)

Euro Day (European Union)

Flag Day (Lithuania) commemorates raising of the Lithuanian flag on Gediminas' Tower in 1919

Founding Day (Taiwan) commemorates the establishment of the Provisional Government in Nanjing

Global Family Day

Independence Day (Brunei, Cameroon, Haiti, Sudan)

International Nepali Dhoti and Nepali Topi Day

Jump-up Day (Montserrat)

Kalpataru Day (Ramakrishna Movement)

Kamakura Ebisu, January 1–3 (Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan)

National Tree Planting Day (Tanzania)

Japanese New Year

Novy God Day (Russia)

Sjoogwachi (Okinawa Islands)

Triumph of the Revolution (Cuba)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You share your special day with….

1449 – Lorenzo de' Medici, Italian politician (d. 1492)

1735 – Paul Revere, American silversmith and engraver (d. 1818)

1752 – Betsy Ross, American seamstress, sewed flags for the Pennsylvania Navy during the Revolutionary War (d. 1836) 1864 – Alfred Stieglitz, American photographer and curator (d. 1946)

1879 – E. M. Forster, English author and playwright (d. 1970)[168]

1879 – William Fox, Hungarian-American screenwriter and producer, founded the Fox Film Corporation and Fox Theatres (d. 1952)

1883 – William J. Donovan, American general, lawyer, and politician (d. 1959)

1895 – J. Edgar Hoover, American law enforcement official; 1st Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (d. 1972)

1900 – Xavier Cugat, Spanish-American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1990)

1911 – Hank Greenberg, American baseball player (d. 1986)

1912 – Kim Philby, British spy (d. 1988)

1919 – Rocky Graziano, American boxer and actor (d. 1990)

1919 – J. D. Salinger, American soldier and author (d. 2010)

1923 – Milt Jackson, American jazz vibraphonist and composer (d. 1999)

1929 – Larry L. King, American journalist, author, and playwright (d. 2012)

1929 – Haruo Nakajima, Japanese actor and stuntman, portrayed Godzilla from 1954 to 1972 (d. 2017)

1933 – James Hormel, American philanthropist and diplomat (d. 2021)

1934 – Alan Berg, American lawyer and radio host (d. 1984)

1938 – Frank Langella, American actor

1942 – Country Joe McDonald, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Don Novello, American comedian, screenwriter and producer

1954 – Bob Menendez, American lawyer and politician

1958 – Grandmaster Flash, Barbadian rapper and DJ

1969 – Morris Chestnut, American actor

….and on this day in history….

153 BC – For the first time, Roman consuls begin their year in office on January 1.

45 BC – The Julian calendar takes effect as the civil calendar of the Roman Republic, establishing January 1 as the new date of the new year.

1600 – Scotland recognises January 1 as the start of the year, instead of March 25.

1651 – Charles II is crowned King of Scotland at Scone Palace.

1773 – The hymn that becomes known as "Amazing Grace", previously titled "1 Chronicles 17:16–17, Faith's Review and Expectation", is first used to accompany a sermon led by John Newton in the town of Olney, Buckinghamshire, England.

1801 – Ceres, the largest and first known object in the Asteroid belt, is discovered by Giuseppe Piazzi.[31]

1804 – French rule ends in Haiti. Haiti becomes the first black-majority republic and second independent country in North America after the United States.

1808 – The United States bans the importation of slaves.

1818 – Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley (anonymously) publishes the pioneering work of science fiction, Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus, in London.

1847 – The world's first "Mercy" Hospital is founded in Pittsburgh, United States, by a group of Sisters of Mercy from Ireland; the name will go on to grace over 30 major hospitals throughout the world.

1860 – The first Polish postage stamp is issued, replacing the Russian stamps previously in use.

1861 – Liberal forces supporting Benito Juárez enter Mexico City.

1863 –The Emancipation Proclamation takes effect in Confederate territory.

1885 – Twenty-five nations adopt Sandford Fleming's proposal for standard time (and also, time zones).

1892 – Ellis Island begins processing immigrants into the United States.

1898 – New York, New York annexes land from surrounding counties, creating the City of Greater New York. The four initial boroughs, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and The Bronx, are joined on January 25 by Staten Island to create the modern city of five boroughs.

1899 – Spanish rule ends in Cuba.

1901 – The British colonies of New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, and Western Australia federate as the Commonwealth of Australia; Edmund Barton is appointed the first Prime Minister.

1902 – The first American college football bowl game, the Rose Bowl between Michigan and Stanford, is held in Pasadena, California.

1912 – The Republic of China is established.

1929 – The former municipalities of Point Grey, British Columbia and South Vancouver, British Columbia are amalgamated into Vancouver.

1932 – The United States Post Office Department issues a set of 12 stamps commemorating the 200th anniversary of George Washington's birth.

1934 – Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay becomes a United States federal prison.

1947 – The Canadian Citizenship Act 1946 comes into effect, converting British subjects into Canadian citizens. Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King becomes the first Canadian citizen.

1959 – Cuban Revolution: Fulgencio Batista, dictator of Cuba, is overthrown by Fidel Castro's forces.

1960 – Cameroon achieves independence from France and the United Kingdom.

1962 – Western Samoa achieves independence from New Zealand; its name is changed to the Independent State of Western Samoa.

1964 – The Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland is divided into the independent republics of Zambia and Malawi, and the British-controlled Rhodesia.

1965 – The People's Democratic Party of Afghanistan is founded in Kabul, Afghanistan.

1970 – The defined beginning of Unix time, at 00:00:00.

1971 – Cigarette advertisements are banned on American television.

1979 – the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations and Taiwan Relations Act enter into force. Through the Communiqué, the United States establishes normal diplomatic relations with China. Through the Act, the United States guarantees military support for Taiwan.

1982 – Peruvian Javier Pérez de Cuéllar becomes the first Latin American to hold the title of Secretary-General of the United Nations.

1983 – The ARPANET officially changes to using TCP/IP, the Internet Protocol, effectively creating the Internet.

1984 – The original American Telephone & Telegraph Company is divested of its 22 Bell System companies as a result of the settlement of the 1974 United States Department of Justice antitrust suit against AT&T.

1987 – The Isleta Pueblo tribe elect Verna Williamson to be their first female governor.

1989 – The Montreal Protocol comes into force, stopping the use of chemicals contributing to ozone depletion.

1990 – David Dinkins is sworn in as New York City's first black mayor.

1993 – Dissolution of Czechoslovakia: Czechoslovakia is divided into the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic.

1994 – The Zapatista Army of National Liberation initiates twelve days of armed conflict in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

1994 – The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) comes into effect.

1995 – The World Trade Organization comes into being.

1999 – The Euro currency is introduced in 11 member nations of the European Union (with the exception of the United Kingdom, Denmark, Greece and Sweden).

2001 – Disney's copyright protection on Steamboat Willie and the original Mickey Mouse expires as they enter the public domain.