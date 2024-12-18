Almanac - Wednesday December 18, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 18th of December of 2024,

December 18 is the 353rd day of the year

13 days remain until the end of the year.

3 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:20:22 am

and sunset will be at 4:53:45 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:07:03 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52.3°F.

The first high tide was at 1:40 am at 5.11 feet

The first low tide was this hour at 6:20 am at 3.23 feet

The next high tide will be at 11:52 am at 6.17 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:08 pm at -0.8 feet

The Moon is currently 88.1% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 22nd of December of 2024 at 2:18 pm

Today is….

Answer the Phone Like Buddy the Elf Day

(“Hello! Buddy The Elf! What’s Your Favorite Color?”)

Bake Cookies Day

Flake Appreciation Day

National "I Love Honey" Day

National Ham Salad Day

National Roast Suckling Pig Day

National Twin Day

National Wear a Plunger on Your Head Day

Today is also….

International Migrants Day

National Day (Qatar)

Republic Day (Niger)

UN Arabic Language Day (United Nations)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1800 – James Watney, English brewer and businessman (d. 1884)

1863 – Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria (d. 1914)

1878 – Joseph Stalin, Georgian-Russian marshal and politician,General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (d. 1953)

1879 – Paul Klee, Swiss-German painter and educator (d. 1940)

1886 – Ty Cobb, American baseball player and manager (d. 1961)

1888 – Robert Moses, American urban planner (d. 1981)

1897 – Fletcher Henderson, American pianist and composer (d. 1952)

1912 – Benjamin O. Davis, Jr., American general and pilot (d. 2002)

1913 – Willy Brandt, German politician, 4th Chancellor of Germany, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1992)

1916 – Betty Grable, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1973)

1917 – Ossie Davis, American actor and activist (d. 2005)

1927 – Ramsey Clark, American lawyer and politician, 66th United States Attorney General (d. 2021)

1928 – Harold Land, American tenor saxophonist (d. 2001)

1933 – Lonnie Brooks, American blues singer and guitarist (d. 2017)

1935 – Jacques Pépin, French-American chef and author

1941 – Wadada Leo Smith, American trumpet player and composer

1943 – Keith Richards, English musician

1946 – Steve Biko, South African activist, founded the Black Consciousness Movement (d. 1977)

1946 – Steven Spielberg, American director, producer, and screenwriter, co-founded DreamWorks

1950 – Leonard Maltin, American historian, author, and critic

1963 – Brad Pitt, American actor and producer

1970 – DMX, American rapper and actor (d. 2021

1980 – Christina Aguilera, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

2001 – Billie Eilish, American singer

….and on this day in history….

1271 – Kublai Khan renames his empire "Yuan" (元 yuán), officially marking the start of the Yuan dynasty of Mongolia and China.

1777 – The United States celebrates its first Thanksgiving

1787 – New Jersey becomes the third state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

1865 – US Secretary of State William Seward proclaims the adoption of the Thirteenth Amendment, prohibiting slavery throughout the United States.

1867 – A magnitude 7.0 earthquakes strikes off the coast of Taiwan, triggering a tsunami and killing at least 580 people.

1892 – Premiere performance of The Nutcracker by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

1917 – The resolution containing the language of the Eighteenth Amendment to enact Prohibition is passed by the United States Congress.

1958 – Project SCORE, the world's first communications satellite, is launched.

2002 – California gubernatorial recall: Then Governor of California Gray Davis announces that the state would face a record budget deficit of $35 billion, roughly double the figure reported during his reelection campaign one month earlier.

2006 – United Arab Emirates holds its first-ever elections.

2018 – List of bolides: A meteor exploded over the Bering Sea with a force over 10 times greater than the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945.

2019 – The United States House of Representatives impeaches Donald Trump for the first time.