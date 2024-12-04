Almanac - Wednesday December 4, 2024

Today is Wednesday December 4, 2024

It is the 339th day of the year

27 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until Winter Solstice

Sunrise at 7:09:59 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:44 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:00:21 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:44 am at 4.68 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:52 am at 3.56 feet

The next high tide at 11:37 am at 6.05 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:59 pm at -0.79 feet

First Quarter Moon in 4 days Monday the 8th of December of 2024 at 7:27 am

Today is….

Cabernet Franc Day

Choose Women Wednesday

Extraordinary Work Team Recognition Day

International Cheetah Day

National Cookie Day

National Dice Day

National Package Protection Day

National Sock Day

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Santa's List Day

Special Kids Day

Wear Brown Shoes Day

Wildlife Conservation Day

Today is also….

Navy Day in India

Thai Environment Day in Thailand

Tupou I Day in Tonga

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

AD 34 – Persius, Roman poet (d. 62)

1875 – Rainer Maria Rilke, Austrian-Swiss poet and author (d. 1926)

1910 – Alex North, American composer and conductor (d. 1991)

1936 – John Giorno, American poet and performance artist (d. 2019)

1937 – Max Baer Jr., American actor, director, and producer

1944 – Chris Hillman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Anna McGarrigle, Canadian musician and singer-songwriter

1948 – Southside Johnny, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Jeff Bridges, American actor

1955 – Cassandra Wilson, American singer-songwriter and producer

1964 – Marisa Tomei, American actress

1966 – Fred Armisen, American actor and musician

1966 – Suzanne Malveaux, American journalist

1966 – Suzette M. Malveaux, American lawyer and academic

1969 – Jay-Z, American rapper, producer, actor, and co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records

1973 – Tyra Banks, American model, actress, and producer

1973 – Kate Rusby, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1984 – Jelly Roll, American singer and rapper

….and on this day in history…..

1865 – North Carolina ratifies 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, followed two days later by Georgia, and U.S. slaves were legally free within two weeks.

1881 – The first edition of the Los Angeles Times is published.

1906 – Alpha Phi Alpha the first intercollegiate Greek lettered fraternity for African-Americans was founded at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

1918 – U.S. President Woodrow Wilson sails for the World War I peace talks in Versailles, becoming the first US president to travel to Europe while in office.1956 – The Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash) get together at Sun Studio for the first and last time.

1964 – during the Free Speech Movement, Police arrest over 800 students at the University of California, Berkeley, following their takeover and sit-in at the administration building in protest of the UC Regents' decision to forbid protests on UC property.

1978 – Following the murder of Mayor George Moscone, Dianne Feinstein becomes San Francisco's first female mayor.

1991 – Terry A. Anderson is released after seven years in captivity as a hostage in Beirut; he is the last and longest-held American hostage in Lebanon.

1991 – Pan American World Airways ceases its operations after 64 years.

2005 – Tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong protest for democracy and call on the government to allow universal and equal suffrage.