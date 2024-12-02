Almanac - Monday December 2, 2024

Today is Monday the 2nd of December of 2024,

December 2 is the 337th day of the year

29 days remain until the end of the year

And 19 days until Winter Solstice

Sunrise at 7:08:10 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:52 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:59:31 am

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.8°F.

The first high tide will be at 11:15 am at 4.67 feet

The first low tide will be at 4:27 am at 3.44 feet

The next high tide at 10:16 am at 6.27 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 5:34 pm at -0.8 feet

The Moon is currently 1.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 8th of December of 2024 at 7:27 am

Today is…..

Business of Popping Corn Day

Cyber Monday

National Fritters Day

National Mutt Day

Play Basketball Day

Safety Razor Day

Special Education Day

Walt Disney Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Cuba)

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

Lao National Day

National Day (United Arab Emirates)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with….

1923 – Maria Callas, American-Greek soprano and actress (d. 1977)

1924 – Alexander Haig, American general and politician, 59th United States Secretary of State (d. 2010)

1929 – Leon Litwack, American historian and author (d. 2021)

1931 – Wynton Kelly, American pianist and composer (d. 1971)

1931 – Edwin Meese, American lawyer, 75th United States Attorney General

1944 – Cathy Lee Crosby, American actress and tennis player

1946 – David Macaulay, English-American author and illustrator

1946 – Gianni Versace, Italian fashion designer, founded Versace (d. 1997)

1948 – Elizabeth Berg, American nurse and author

1948 – T. Coraghessan Boyle, American novelist and short story writer

1963 – Ann Patchett, American author

1968 – Lucy Liu, American actress and producer

1978 – Nelly Furtado, Canadian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1981 – Britney Spears, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress

….and on this day in history….

1697 – St Paul's Cathedral, rebuilt to the design of Sir Christopher Wren following the Great Fire of London, is consecrated.

1763 – Dedication of the Touro Synagogue, in Newport, Rhode Island, the first synagogue in what will become the United States.

1766 – Swedish parliament approves the Swedish Freedom of the Press Act and implements it as a ground law, thus being first in the world with freedom of speech.

1823 – Monroe Doctrine: In a State of the Union message, U.S. President James Monroe proclaims American neutrality in future European conflicts, and warns European powers not to interfere in the Americas.

1865 – Alabama ratifies the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, followed by North Carolina, then Georgia; U.S. slaves were legally free within two weeks.

1867 – At Tremont Temple in Boston, British author Charles Dickens gives his first public reading in the United States.

1908 – Puyi becomes Emperor of China at the age of two.

1917 – World War I: Russia and the Central Powers sign an armistice at Brest-Litovsk, and peace talks leading to the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk begin.

1927 – Following 19 years of Ford Model T production, the Ford Motor Company unveils the Ford Model A as its new automobile.

1939 – New York City's LaGuardia Airport opens.

1949 – Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others is adopted.

1954 – Cold War: The United States Senate votes 65 to 22 to censure Joseph McCarthy for "conduct that tends to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute".

1956 – The Granma reaches the shores of Cuba's Oriente Province. Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and 80 other members of the 26th of July Movement disembark to initiate the Cuban Revolution.

1957 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 126 relating to the Kashmir conflict is adopted.

1962 – Vietnam War: After a trip to Vietnam at the request of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield becomes the first American official to comment adversely on the war's progress.

1970 – The United States Environmental Protection Agency begins operations.

1971 – Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah, Sharjah, Dubai, and Umm al-Quwain form the United Arab Emirates.

1982 – At the University of Utah, Barney Clark becomes the first person to receive a permanent artificial heart.

1988 – Benazir Bhutto is sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, becoming the first woman to head the government of a Muslim-majority state.

1999 – The United Kingdom devolves political power in Northern Ireland to the Northern Ireland Executive following the Good Friday Agreement.

2001 – Enron files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

2016 – The Ghost Ship Fire; Thirty-six people die in a fire at a converted Oakland warehouse serving as an artist collective.