Almanac - Monday November 18, 2024

Today is Monday, the 18th of November of 2024,

November 18 is the 323rd day of the year

43 days remain until the end of the year.

33 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:54:10 am

and sunset will be at 4:55:38 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours of daylight

Solar noon will be at 11:54:54 am.

The first high tide was at 1:06 am at 5.09 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:36 am at 3.22 feet

The next high tide will be at 11:22 am at 6.69 feet

The final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 6:42 pm at -1.18 feet

The Moon is now 90.5% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Friday the 22nd of November of 2024 at 5:28 pm

Today is….

Apple Cider Day

Married to a Scorpio Support Day

Mickey Mouse Day

National Princess Day

National Vichyssoise Day

Occult Day

Push-button Phone Day

William Tell Day

Today is also….

Day of Army and Victory (Haiti)

Independence Day (Morocco), celebrates the independence of Morocco from France and Spain in 1956.

National Day (Oman)

Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia celebrates the independence of Latvia from Russia in 1918.

Remembrance Day of the Sacrifice of Vukovar in 1991 (Croatia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1787 – Louis Daguerre, French artist, photographer and inventor (d. 1851)

1836 – W. S. Gilbert, English playwright, poet, and illustrator (d. 1911)

1882 – Wyndham Lewis, English painter and critic (d. 1957)

1883 – Carl Vinson, American judge and politician (d. 1981)

1899 – Eugene Ormandy, Hungarian-American violinist and conductor (d. 1985)

1899 – Howard Thurman, American author, philosopher and civil rights activist (d. 1981)

1907 – Compay Segundo, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)

1908 – Imogene Coca, American actress, comedian, and singer (d. 2001)

1909 – Johnny Mercer, American singer-songwriter and producer, co-founded Capitol Records (d. 1976)

1917 – Pedro Infante, Mexican actor and singer (d. 1957)

1923 – Alan Shepard, American astronaut (d. 1998)

1927 – Hank Ballard, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 2003)

1928 – Sheila Jordan, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1936 – Don Cherry, American trumpet player (d. 1995)

1939 – Margaret Atwood, Canadian author

1945 – Wilma Mankiller, American tribal chief (d. 2010)

1950 – Graham Parker, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Elizabeth Perkins, American actress

1968 – Owen Wilson, American actor

1970 – Megyn Kelly, American lawyer and journalist

1974 – Chloë Sevigny, American actress, model, and fashion designer

1982 – Damon Wayans Jr., American actor and comedian

And on this day in history…..

1872 – Susan B. Anthony and 14 other women are arrested for voting illegally in the United States presidential election of 1872.

1883 – American and Canadian railroads institute five standard continental time zones, ending the confusion of thousands of local times.

1910 – In their campaign for women's voting rights, hundreds of suffragettes march to the British Parliament in London. Several are beaten by police, newspaper attention embarrasses the authorities, and the march is dubbed Black Friday.

1928 – Release of the animated short Steamboat Willie, the first fully synchronized sound cartoon.

1963 – The first push-button telephone goes into service.

1978 – In Jonestown, Guyana, Jim Jones leads his Peoples Temple to a mass murder–suicide that claimed 918 lives in all, 909 of them in Jonestown itself, including over 270 children.

1985 – The first comic of Calvin and Hobbes is published in ten newspapers.

1993 – In South Africa, 21 political parties approve a new constitution, expanding voting rights and ending white minority rule.

2003 – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court rules 4–3 in Goodridge v. Department of Public Health that the state's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and gives the state legislature 180 days to change the law making Massachusetts the first state in the United States to grant marriage rights to same-sex couples.

2020 – The Utah monolith, built sometime in 2016 is discovered by state biologists of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.