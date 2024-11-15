Almanac - Friday November 15, 2024

Today is Friday, the 15th of November of 2024,

November 15 is the 320th day of the year

46 days remain until the end of the year.

36 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:51:00 am

and sunset will be at 4:57:30 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 6 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 57.2°F

The first low tide was early this morning at 3:08 am at 2.13 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 9:15 am at 7.06 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:16 pm at -1.35 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:09 pm at 5.15 feet

The Moon is currently 99.7% visible

We can call it a Full Moon until 1:29 pm today

The November full moon is called the Full Beaver Moon

This was the time when beavers finished preparations for winter and retreated into their lodges.

It’s also called the….

• Deer Rutting Moon (Dakota, Lakota)

• Digging/Scratching Moon (Tlingit)

• Freezing Moon (Anishinaabe)

• Frost Moon (Cree, Assiniboine)

• Whitefish Moon (Algonquin)

Today is….

American Enterprise Day

America Recycles Day

Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day

Day of the Imprisoned Writer

George Spelvin Day

I Love to Write Day

International STAND UP to Bullying Day

Little Red Wagon Day

National Bundt Day

National Philanthropy Day

National Raisin Bran Cereal Day

National Spicy Hermit Cookie Day

Pack Your Mom's Lunch Day

Steve Irwin Day

Today is also…..

Day of the German-speaking Community of Belgium (German-speaking Community of Belgium)

Day of the Imprisoned Writer (International observance)

Independence Day, unilaterally declared in 1988. (Palestine)

King's Feast (Belgium)

National Tree Planting Day (Sri Lanka)

Peace Day (Ivory Coast)

Republic Proclamation Day (Brazil)

Shichi-Go-San (Japan)

Republic Day (Northern Cyprus)

The beginning of Winter Lent (Eastern Orthodox)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

459 – Bʼutz Aj Sak Chiik, Mayan king (d. 501)

1873 – Sara Josephine Baker, American physician and academic (d. 1945)

1882 – Felix Frankfurter, Austrian-American lawyer and jurist (d. 1965)

1887 – Georgia O'Keeffe, American painter and educator (d. 1986)

1891 – W. Averell Harriman, American businessman and politician, 11th United States Secretary of Commerce (d. 1986)

1905 – Mantovani, Italian conductor and composer (d. 1980)

1916 – Bill Melendez, Mexican-American voice actor, animator, director, and producer (d. 2008)

1925 – Howard Baker, American lawyer, politician, and diplomat, 12th White House Chief of Staff (d. 2014)

1929 – Ed Asner, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2021)

1932 – Petula Clark, English singer-songwriter and actress

1932 – Clyde McPhatter, American singer (d. 1972)

1933 – Theodore Roszak, American scholar and author (d. 2011)

1937 – Little Willie John, American singer-songwriter (d. 1968)

1939 – Yaphet Kotto, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2021)

1941 – Rick Kemp, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1941 – Daniel Pinkwater, American author and illustrator

1942 – Daniel Barenboim, Argentinian-Israeli pianist and conductor

1957 – Kevin Eubanks, American guitarist and composer

1967 – E-40, American rapper and actor

1968 – Ol' Dirty Bastard, American rapper and producer (d. 2004)

….and on this day in history…..

1969 – Vietnam War: In Washington, D.C., 250,000-500,000 protesters staged a peaceful demonstration against the war, including a symbolic "March Against Death".

1971 – Intel releases the world's first commercial single-chip microprocessor, the 4004.

1976 – René Lévesque and the Parti Québécois take power to become the first Quebec government of the 20th century clearly in favor of independence.

1985 – The Anglo-Irish Agreement is signed at Hillsborough Castle by British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Irish Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald.

2001 – Microsoft launches the Xbox game console.

2006 – Al Jazeera English launches worldwide.

2013 – Sony releases the PlayStation 4 (PS4) game console.

2022 – The world population reached eight billion.