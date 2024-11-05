Almanac - Tuesday November 5, 2024

Today is Tuesday, 5th of November of 2024,

November 5 is the 310th day of the year

56 days remain until the end of the year.

46 days until winter begins

And Today is Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:40:20 am

and sunset will be at 5:05:38 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 25 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:52:59 am.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 60.4°F.°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:57 am at 4.46 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:00 am at 3.54 feet

The next high tide at 11:52 am at 5.82 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:15 pm at -0.28 feet

The Moon is currently 14.9%% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 8th of November of 2024 at 9:56 pm

Today is….

American Football Day

Bank Transfer Day

Commercial TV Broadcast Day

Election Day

National Chinese Take-Out Day

National Doughnut Appreciation Day

National Gunpowder Day

National Love Your Red Hair Day

Skeptics Day International

Today is also….

Colón Day (Panama)

Guy Fawkes Night (United Kingdom, New Zealand and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

West Country Carnival (English West Country)

Cinco de noviembre (Negros, Philippines)

Ka-na-ka-da-sa Jayanthi (Karnataka, India)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1855 – Eugene V. Debs, American union leader and politician (d. 1926)

1885 – Will Durant, American historian and philosopher (d. 1981)

1887 – Paul Wittgenstein, Austrian-American pianist and educator (d. 1961)

1895 – Walter Gieseking, French-German pianist and composer (d. 1956)

1895 – Charles MacArthur, American playwright and screenwriter (d. 1956)

1900 – Natalie Schafer, American actress (d. 1991)

1911 – Roy Rogers, American singer, guitarist and actor (d. 1998)

1913 – Vivien Leigh, Indian-British actress (d. 1967)

1931 – Ike Turner, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer (d. 2007

1934 – Jeb Stuart Magruder, American minister and civil servant (d. 2014)

1938 – Jim Steranko, American author and illustrator

1940 – Elke Sommer, German actress

1941 – Art Garfunkel, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Sam Shepard, American playwright and actor (d. 2017)

1946 – Gram Parsons, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1973)

1948 – Bob Barr, American lawyer and politician

1948 – Peter Hammill, English singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer

1949 – Armin Shimerman, American actor

1952 – Bill Walton, American basketball player and sportscaster (d. 2024)

1953 – Joyce Maynard, American journalist, author and academic

1954 – Jeffrey Sachs, American economist and academic

1958 – Mo Gaffney, American actress and screenwriter

1959 – Bryan Adams, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer and actor

1960 – Tilda Swinton, English actress

1963 – Tatum O'Neal, American actress and author

1974 – Ryan Adams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1987 – Kevin Jonas, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and actor

….and on this day in history…..

1605 – Gunpowder Plot: Guy Fawkes is arrested in the cellars of the Houses of Parliament, where he had planted gunpowder in an attempt to blow up the building and kill King James I of England.

1811 – Salvadoran priest José Matías Delgado rings the bells of La Merced church in San Salvador, calling for insurrection and launching the 1811 Independence Movement.

1872 – Women's suffrage in the United States: In defiance of the law, suffragist Susan B. Anthony votes for the first time, and is later fined $100.

1916 – The Everett massacre takes place in Everett, Washington as political differences lead to a shoot-out between the Industrial Workers of the World organizers and local police.

1917 – Lenin calls for the October Revolution.

1940 – Franklin D. Roosevelt is the first and only President of the United States to be elected to a third term.

1955 – After being destroyed in World War II, the rebuilt Vienna State Opera reopens with a performance of Beethoven's Fidelio.

2007 – The Android mobile operating system is unveiled by Google.

2013 – India launches the Mars Orbiter Mission, its first interplanetary probe.