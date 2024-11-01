Almanac - Friday November 1, 2024

Today is Friday, the 1st of November of 2024,

November 1 is the 306th day of the year

60 days remain until the end of the year.

50 days until winter begins

And it’s 3 days and 17 hours before Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:36:08 am

and sunset will be at 6:09:39 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:52:53 pm.

Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 o’clock early in the morning Sunday

Water Temperature at Aquatic Park in San Franciso will be 60.4°F.

The first low tide will be at 4:47 am at 2.37 feet

The only high tide will be at 10:57 am at 5.97 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:16 pm at -0.05 feet

The Moon is currently zero percent visible

It’s a New Moon

Today is…..

All Saints' Day

Diwali

Extra Mile Day

Fountain Pen Day

Give Up Your Shoulds Day

International Scented Candle Day

Love Your Lawyer Day

National Author's Day

National Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Day

National Biologic Coordinators Day

National Brush Day

National Calzone Day

National Cinnamon Day

National Deep Fried Clams Day

National Family Literacy Day

National Go Cook For Your Pets Day

National Jersey Friday

National Pâté Day

National Vinegar Day

Prime Meridian Day

World Vegan Day

Today is also….

Day of the Innocents, The first day of Day of the Dead or El Dia de los Muertos celebration. (Mexico, Haiti)

Anniversary of the Revolution (Algeria)

Chavang Kut (Mizo people of Northeast India, Bangladesh, Burma)

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava (Chhattisgarh, India)

Coronation of the fifth Druk Gyalpo (Bhutan)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Antigua and Barbuda from the United Kingdom in 1981.

Karnataka Rajyotsava (Karnataka, India)

Kerala Day (Kerala, India)

Liberty Day (United States Virgin Islands)

International Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Awareness Day

National Brush Day (United States)

National Awakening Day (Bulgaria)

Self-Defense Forces Commemoration Day (Japan)

The first day of winter observances:

Calan Gaeaf, celebrations start at sunset of October 31. (Wales)

Samhain in the Northern Hemisphere and Beltane in the Southern Hemisphere, celebrations start at sunset of October 31 (Neopagan Wheel of the Year)

World Vegan Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1871 – Stephen Crane, American poet, novelist, and short story writer (d. 1900)

1880 – Sholem Asch, Polish-American author and playwright (d. 1957

1898 – Sippie Wallace, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1986)

1915 – Margaret Taylor-Burroughs, American painter, poet, and educator, co-founded the DuSable Museum of African American History (d. 2010)

1920 – James J. Kilpatrick, American journalist and author (d. 2010)

1935 – Edward Said, Palestinian-American theorist, author, and academic (d. 2003)

1940 – Roger Kellaway, American pianist and composer

1942 – Larry Flynt, American publisher, founded Larry Flynt Publications (d. 2021)

1944 – Kinky Friedman, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 2024)

1944 – Rafic Hariri, Lebanese businessman and politician 60th Prime Minister of Lebanon (d. 2005)

1957 – Lyle Lovett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1960 – Tim Cook, American businessman and engineer, current CEO of Apple Inc.

1960 – Fernando Valenzuela, Mexican baseball player, coach, and sportscaster (d. 2024)

1964 – Sophie B. Hawkins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1973 – Aishwarya Rai, Indian model and actress

1979 – Coco Crisp, American baseball player

1996 – Lil Peep, American rapper (d. 2017)

…and on this day in history….

1604 – William Shakespeare's tragedy Othello is performed for the first time, at Whitehall Palace in London.

1611 – Shakespeare's play The Tempest is performed for the first time, at Whitehall Palace in London.

1800 – John Adams becomes the first President of the United States to live in the Executive Mansion (later renamed the White House).

1848 – In Boston, Massachusetts, the first medical school for women, Boston Female Medical School (which later merged with the Boston University School of Medicine), opens.

1870 – In the United States, the Weather Bureau (later renamed the National Weather Service) makes its first official meteorological forecast.

1894 – Buffalo Bill, 15 of his Native Americans, and Annie Oakley were filmed by Thomas Edison in his Black Maria Studio in West Orange, New Jersey.

1897 – The first Library of Congress building opens its doors to the public; the library had previously been housed in the Congressional Reading Room in the U.S. Capitol.

1941 – American photographer Ansel Adams takes a picture of a moonrise over the town of Hernandez, New Mexico that would become one of the most famous images in the history of photography.

1956 – The Indian states Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Mysore are formally created under the States Reorganisation Act; Kanyakumari district is joined to Tamil Nadu from Kerala. Delhi was established as a union territory.

1963 – The Arecibo Observatory in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, with the largest radio telescope ever constructed, officially opens.

1968 – The Motion Picture Association of America's film rating system is officially introduced, originating with the ratings G, M, R, and X.

1973 – Watergate scandal: Leon Jaworski is appointed as the new Watergate Special Prosecutor.

1979 – Griselda Álvarez becomes the first female governor of a state of Mexico.

1981 – Antigua and Barbuda gains independence from the United Kingdom.

1982 – Honda becomes the first Asian automobile company to produce cars in the United States with the opening of its factory in Marysville, Ohio; a Honda Accord is the first car produced there.

1993 – The Maastricht Treaty takes effect, formally establishing the European Union.