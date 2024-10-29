Almanac - Tuesday October 29, 2024

Today is Tuesday the 29th of October of 2024,

October 29 is the 303rd day of the year

63 days remain until the end of the year

54 days until winter begins

And it’s now 6 days and 18 hours until Election Day

The sun rises this morning at 7:33:00 am

and sunset will be at 6:12:54 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:52:57 pm.

Daylight Savings Time ends at 2AM early Sunday Morning November 3rd

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 61.9 °F.

The first low tide was at 3:18 am at 1.2 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:42 am at 5.63 feet

The next low tide at 4:05 pm at 0.87 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:08 pm at 4.72 feet

The moon is currently 8% visible

It’s a waning crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days Friday the 1st of November of 2024 at 5:47 am

Today is….

International Internet Day

National Cat Day

National Hermit Day

National Oatmeal Day

Vote Early Day

World Psoriasis Day

World Stroke Day

Today is also….

Coronation Day (Cambodia)

Republic Day (Turkey) or Cumhuriyet Bayramı

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1740 – James Boswell, Scottish lawyer and author (d. 1795)

1891 – Fanny Brice, American actress and singer (d. 1951)

1923 – Carl Djerassi, Austrian-American chemist, author, and playwright (d. 2015)

1925 – Dominick Dunne, American journalist and author (d. 2009)

1925 – Zoot Sims, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1985)

1930 – Omara Portuondo, Cuban singer and dancer

1937 – Sonny Osborne, American bluegrass singer and banjo player (d. 2021)

1938 – Ralph Bakshi, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1938 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian politician, President of Liberia, Nobel Prize laureate

1938 – Peter Stampfel, American fiddle player, violinist, and singer-songwriter

1942 – Bob Ross, American painter and television host (d. 1995)

1945 – Melba Moore, American singer-songwriter and actress

1946 – Peter Green, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)

1947 – Richard Dreyfuss, American actor and activist

1948 – Kate Jackson, American actress, director, and producer

1957 – Dan Castellaneta, American actor, voice artist, comedian, singer and producer

1958 – David Remnick, American journalist and author

1971 – Winona Ryder, American actress and producer

And on this day in history…..

1675 – Leibniz makes the first use of the long s (∫) as a symbol of the integral in calculus.

1863 – Eighteen countries meet in Geneva and agree to form the International Red Cross.

1888 – The Convention of Constantinople is signed, guaranteeing free maritime passage through the Suez Canal during war and peace.

1929 – Black Tuesday: The New York Stock Exchange crashes, ending the Great Bull Market of the 1920s and beginning the Great Depression.

1953 – BCPA Flight 304 DC-6 crashes just short of the runway at the San Francisco International Airport1967 – Montreal's World Fair, Expo 67, closes with over 50 million visitors.

1969 – The first-ever computer-to-computer link is established on ARPANET, the precursor to the Internet.

1998 – In South Africa, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission presents its report, which condemns both sides for committing atrocities.

1998 – ATSC HDTV broadcasting in the United States is inaugurated with the launch of the STS-95 space shuttle mission.

2015 – China announces the end of its one-child policy after 35 years.