Almanac - Tuesday October 29, 2024
Today is Tuesday the 29th of October of 2024,
October 29 is the 303rd day of the year
63 days remain until the end of the year
54 days until winter begins
And it’s now 6 days and 18 hours until Election Day
The sun rises this morning at 7:33:00 am
and sunset will be at 6:12:54 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 39 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:52:57 pm.
Daylight Savings Time ends at 2AM early Sunday Morning November 3rd
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 61.9 °F.
The first low tide was at 3:18 am at 1.2 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:42 am at 5.63 feet
The next low tide at 4:05 pm at 0.87 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:08 pm at 4.72 feet
The moon is currently 8% visible
It’s a waning crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days Friday the 1st of November of 2024 at 5:47 am
Republic Day (Turkey) or Cumhuriyet Bayramı
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1740 – James Boswell, Scottish lawyer and author (d. 1795)
1891 – Fanny Brice, American actress and singer (d. 1951)
1923 – Carl Djerassi, Austrian-American chemist, author, and playwright (d. 2015)
1925 – Dominick Dunne, American journalist and author (d. 2009)
1925 – Zoot Sims, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1985)
1930 – Omara Portuondo, Cuban singer and dancer
1937 – Sonny Osborne, American bluegrass singer and banjo player (d. 2021)
1938 – Ralph Bakshi, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1938 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian politician, President of Liberia, Nobel Prize laureate
1938 – Peter Stampfel, American fiddle player, violinist, and singer-songwriter
1942 – Bob Ross, American painter and television host (d. 1995)
1945 – Melba Moore, American singer-songwriter and actress
1946 – Peter Green, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)
1947 – Richard Dreyfuss, American actor and activist
1948 – Kate Jackson, American actress, director, and producer
1957 – Dan Castellaneta, American actor, voice artist, comedian, singer and producer
1958 – David Remnick, American journalist and author
1971 – Winona Ryder, American actress and producer
And on this day in history…..
1675 – Leibniz makes the first use of the long s (∫) as a symbol of the integral in calculus.
1863 – Eighteen countries meet in Geneva and agree to form the International Red Cross.
1888 – The Convention of Constantinople is signed, guaranteeing free maritime passage through the Suez Canal during war and peace.
1929 – Black Tuesday: The New York Stock Exchange crashes, ending the Great Bull Market of the 1920s and beginning the Great Depression.
1953 – BCPA Flight 304 DC-6 crashes just short of the runway at the San Francisco International Airport1967 – Montreal's World Fair, Expo 67, closes with over 50 million visitors.
1969 – The first-ever computer-to-computer link is established on ARPANET, the precursor to the Internet.
1998 – In South Africa, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission presents its report, which condemns both sides for committing atrocities.
1998 – ATSC HDTV broadcasting in the United States is inaugurated with the launch of the STS-95 space shuttle mission.
2015 – China announces the end of its one-child policy after 35 years.