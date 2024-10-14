Almanac - Monday October 14, 2024

Today is Monday, the 14th of October of 2024

October 14 is the 288th day of the year

78 days remain until the end of the year.

68 days until winter begins

And it’s 21 Days and 16 hours until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:18:06 am

and sunset will be at 6:31:49 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 13 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:54:57 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:37 am at -0.05 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:18 am at 5.5 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:06 pm at 1.5 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:00 pm at 5.71 feet

The Moon is 87.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 17th of October of 2024 at 4:26 am

Today is….

Indigenous Peoples' Day

Indigenous Resistance Day is celebrated on October 12th in Venezuela to commemorate the Indigenous peoples' resistance to European colonization.

The day honors the history and culture of Venezuelan Indigenous peoples,

and recognizes the heroes of the anti-Spanish resistance.

Native American Day

Columbus Day

Thanksgiving in Canada

Be Bald and Be Free Day

National Chocolate-Covered Insect Day

National Dessert Day

National FRUMP Day

Also known as National Frugal, Responsible, Unpretentious, Mature Persons Day

National Kick-Butt Day

national lowercase day

National Online Banking Day

National Real Sugar Day

Today is also….

Day of the Cathedral of the Living Pillar (Georgian Orthodox Church)

Mother's Day (Belarus)

National Education Day (Poland), formerly Teachers' Day

Nyerere Day (Tanzania)

Second Revolution Day (Yemen)

World Standards Day (International)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1644 – William Penn, English businessman who founded Pennsylvania (d. 1718)

1882 – Éamon de Valera, American-Irish rebel and politician, 3rd President of Ireland (d. 1975)

1890 – Dwight D. Eisenhower, American general and politician, 34th President of the United States (d. 1969)

1893 – Lillian Gish, American actress (d. 1993)

1894 – E. E. Cummings, American poet and playwright (d. 1962)

1906 – Hannah Arendt, German-American philosopher and theorist (d. 1975)

1911 – Lê Đức Thọ, Vietnamese general and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1990)

1916 – C. Everett Koop, American admiral and surgeon, 13th United States Surgeon General (d. 2013

1927 – Roger Moore, English actor and producer (d. 2017)

1930 – Mobutu Sese Seko, Congolese soldier and politician, President of Zaire (d. 1997)

1931 Nikhil Banerjee, Indian classical musician, born in Calcutta, India (d. 1986)

1938 – John Dean, American lawyer and author, 13th White House Counsel

1938 – Melba Montgomery, American country music singer

1939 – Ralph Lauren, American fashion designer, founded the Ralph Lauren Corporation

1940 – Cliff Richard, Indian-English singer-songwriter and actor

1949 – Katha Pollitt, American poet and author

1952 Kaija Saariaho, (KIGH-yuh SAH-ree-ah-ho) Finnish electro-acoustic and contemporary classical composer (L'Amour de loin (Love from Afar); Circle Map), born in Helsinki, Finland (d. 2023)

1958 – Thomas Dolby, English singer-songwriter and producer

1962 – Chris Thomas King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1973 – George Floyd, American police brutality victim (d. 2020)

1974 – Natalie Maines, American singer-songwriter

1987 – Jay Pharoah, American actor and comedian

On this day in history….

1884 – George Eastman receives a U.S. Government patent on his new paper-strip photographic film.

1908 – The Chicago Cubs defeat the Detroit Tigers, 2–0, clinching the 1908 World Series; this would be their last until winning the 2016 World Series.

1912 – Former president Theodore Roosevelt is shot and mildly wounded by John Flammang Schrank. With the fresh wound in his chest, and the bullet still within it, Roosevelt delivers his scheduled speech.

1947 – Chuck Yeager becomes the first person to exceed the speed of sound.1962 – The Cuban Missile Crisis begins when an American reconnaissance aircraft takes photographs of Soviet ballistic missiles being installed in Cuba.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. receives the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolence.

1968 – Jim Hines becomes the first man ever to break the so-called "ten-second barrier" in the 100-meter sprint with a time of 9.95 seconds.

1979 – The first National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights draws approximately 100,000 people.

1982 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan proclaims a War on Drugs.

1991 – Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1994 – Yasser Arafat, Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres receive the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in the establishment of the Oslo Accords and the framing of future Palestinian self government.

2012 – Felix Baumgartner successfully jumps to Earth from a balloon in the stratosphere.