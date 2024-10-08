Almanac - Tuesday October 8, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 8th of October of 2024,

October 8 is the 282nd day of the year

84 days remain until the end of the year.

74 days until winter begins

And it’s 27 days and 18 hours until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:12:30 am

and sunset will be at 6:40:21 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 27 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:56:25 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 67.5°F

the first high tide will be at 4:02 am at 4.18 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:00 am at 3.5 feet

The next high tide at 2:07 pm at 5.55 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:34 pm at 0.42 feet

The Moon is currently 27.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 10th of October of 2024 at 11:55 am

Today is….

Ada Lovelace Day (19th century mathematician who wrote about how mechanical computers can work)

Alvin C. York Day (one of the most decorated soldiers from World War I)

American Touch Tag Day

Headspace Day (Australia)

International Face Your Fears Day

International Lesbian Day

International Off-Road Day

National Fluffernutter Day (that’s peanut butter and marshmallow on white bread)

National Hero Day

National Pierogi Day (a dumpling made in Poland and Russia)

National Salmon Day

Own Business Day

World Octopus Day

Today is also….

World Space Week (October 4–10)

Air Force Day (India)

Arbor Day (Namibia)

Children's Day (Iran)

Navy Day (Peru)

On this day in history….

1921 – KDKA in Pittsburgh's Forbes Field conducts the first live broadcast of a football game.

1967 – Guerrilla leader Che Guevara and his men are captured in Bolivia.

1969 – The opening rally of the Days of Rage occurs, organized by the Weather Underground in Chicago.

1970 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wins the Nobel Prize in literature.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…..

1585 – Heinrich Schütz, German organist and composer (d. 1672)

1895 – Juan Perón, Argentinian general and politician, 29th President of Argentina (d. 1974)

1910 – Gus Hall, American soldier and politician (d. 2000)

1920 – Frank Herbert, American journalist, photographer, and author (d. 1986)

1930 – Pepper Adams, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1986)

1930 – Faith Ringgold, American painter and activist (d. 2024)

1939 – Paul Hogan, Australian actor, producer, and screenwriter

1939 – Harvey Pekar, American author and critic (d. 2010)

1941 – Jesse Jackson, American minister and activist

1943 – Chevy Chase, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter

1943 – R. L. Stine, American author, screenwriter, and producer

1948 – Johnny Ramone, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 2004)

1949 – Sigourney Weaver, American actress and producer

1960 – Reed Hastings, American businessman, co-founded Netflix

1963 – Steve Perry, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1970 – Matt Damon, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1970 – Sadiq Khan, English lawyer and politician, Minister of State for Transport, Mayor of London

1985 – Bruno Mars, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor