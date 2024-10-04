Almanac - Friday October 4, 2024

Today is Friday, the 4th of October of 2024,

October 4 is the 278th day of the year

88 days remain until the end of the year.

78 days until winter begins

31 Days and 18 hours until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:08:52 am

and sunset will be at 6:46:15 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 37 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:57:33 pm.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:20 am at 4.88 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:52 am at 1.93 feet

The next high tide at 12:00 pm at 5.73 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:35 pm at 0.54 feet

The Moon is currently 2.7% visible

It’s A Waxing Crescent moon

We will have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 10th of October of 2024 at 11:55 am

Today is…

NATIONAL BODY LANGUAGE DAY

WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY

NATIONAL MANUFACTURING DAY

Cinnamon Roll or Cinnamon Bun Day

eDay

Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi

Improve Your Office Day

International Toot Your Flute Day

Kids Music Day

Manufacturing Day

National Denim Day

National Diversity Day

National Golf and Golf Lovers Day

National Ships-in-Bottles Day

National Taco Day

National Vodka Day

Plaidurday

Ten-Four Day

World Animal Day

World Smile Day

Today is also….

Day of Peace and Reconciliation (Mozambique)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Lesotho from the United Kingdom in 1966.

The beginning of World Space Week (International)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1822 – Rutherford B. Hayes, American general, lawyer, and politician, 19th President of the United States (d. 1893)

1861 – Frederic Remington, American painter, sculptor, and illustrator (d. 1909)

1862 – Johanna van Gogh-Bonger, sister-in-law of Vincent van Gogh, who is credited with promoting his posthumous fame (d. 1925).

1880 – Damon Runyon, American newspaperman and short story writer. (d. 1946)

1895 – Buster Keaton, American film actor, director, and producer (d. 1966)

1896 – Dorothy Lawrence, English reporter, who secretly posed as a man to become a soldier during World War I (d. 1964)

1916 – Jan Murray, American comedian, actor, and game show host (d. 2006)

1917 – Violeta Parra, Chilean singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1967)

1923 – Charlton Heston, American actor, director and gun rights activist (d. 2008)

1928 – Alvin Toffler, German-American journalist and author (d. 2016)

1937 – Jackie Collins, English-American author and actress (d. 2015)

1941 – Roy Blount Jr., American humorist and journalist

1941 – Anne Rice, American author (d. 2021)

1942 – Bernice Johnson Reagon, American singer-songwriter (d. 2024)

1943 – Jamil Abdullah al-Amin, known historically as H. Rap Brown, American activist

1946 – Chuck Hagel, American sergeant and politician, 24th United States Secretary of Defense

1946 – Michael Mullen, American admiral

1946 – Susan Sarandon, American actress and activist

1948 – Duke Robillard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Andreas Vollenweider, Swiss harp player

1961 – Kazuki Takahashi, Japanese author and illustrator, created Yu-Gi-Oh! (d. 2022)

1976 – Alicia Silverstone, American actress, producer, and author

1989 – Dakota Johnson, American actress

….and on this day in history….

1582 – The Gregorian Calendar is introduced by Pope Gregory XIII.

1824 – Mexico adopts a new constitution and becomes a federal republic.

1876 – The Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas opens as the first public college in Texas.

1883 – First run of the Orient Express.

1927 – Gutzon Borglum begins sculpting Mount Rushmore.

1957 – Sputnik 1 becomes the first artificial satellite to orbit the Earth.

1983 – Richard Noble sets a new land speed record of 633.468 miles per hour (1,019.468 km/h) at the Black Rock Desert in Nevada.

1985 – The Free Software Foundation is founded.

1991 – The Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty is opened for signature.

2006 – WikiLeaks is launched.

2021 – Bubba Wallace becomes the first African-American Driver in the modern era of NASCAR to win a major race.