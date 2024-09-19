Almanac - Thursday September 19, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 19th of September of 2024

September 19 is the 263rd day of the year

103 days remain until the end of the year.

3 days until autumn begins

Autumnal Equinox will be this Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 5:43 AM

47 days (really 46 hours and 17 hours) until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:55:48 am

and sunset will be at 7:09:18 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 13 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:02:33 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:56 am at 0.51 feet

The only high tide will be at 12:15 pm at 6.36

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:31 pm at 0.1 feet

The Moon is currently 96.8% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have a Quarter Moon in 5 days Tuesday the 24th of September of 2024 at 11:50 am

Today is….

Free Queso Day

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

Meow Like a Pirate Day

National Butterscotch Pudding Day

National Woman Road Warrior Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day in Chile as well as the Second day of Fiestas Patrias (Chile)

Day of the First Public Appearance of the Slovak National Council

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Saint Kitts and Nevis from the United Kingdom in 1983.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1869 – Ben Turpin, American comedian and actor (d. 1940)

1905 – Leon Jaworski, American lawyer, co-founded Fulbright & Jaworski (d. 1982)

1913 – Frances Farmer, American actress (d. 1970)

1921 – Paulo Freire, Brazilian philosopher, theorist, and academic (d. 1997)

1928 – Adam West, American actor and businessman (d. 2017)

1930 – Muhal Richard Abrams, American pianist, composer, and educator (d. 2017)

1931 – Brook Benton, American pop/R&B/rock & roll singer-songwriter (d. 1988)

1932 – Mike Royko, American journalist and author (d. 1997)

1934 – Brian Epstein, English businessman, The Beatles manager (d. 1967)

1940 – Paul Williams, American singer-songwriter and actor

1941 – Cass Elliot, American singer (d. 1974)

1945 – David Bromberg, American multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter

1945 – Randolph Mantooth, American actor

1948 – Jeremy Irons, English actor

1949 – Twiggy, English model, actress, and singer

1951 – Daniel Lanois, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Henry Kaiser, American guitarist and composer

1964 – Trisha Yearwood, American singer-songwriter and actress

1974 – Jimmy Fallon, American comedian and talk show host

…and on this day in history….

1796 – George Washington's Farewell Address is printed across America as an open letter to the public.

1893 – In New Zealand, the Electoral Act of 1893 is consented to by the governor, giving all women in New Zealand the right to vote.

1982 – Scott Fahlman posts the first documented emoticons :-) and :-( on the Carnegie Mellon University bulletin board system.

1985 – Tipper Gore and other political wives form the Parents Music Resource Center as Frank Zappa, John Denver, and other musicians testify at U.S. Congressional hearings on obscenity in rock music.

1991 – Ötzi the Iceman is discovered in the Alps on the border between Italy and Austria.

1995 – The Washington Post and The New York Times publish the Unabomber manifesto.

2010 – The leaking oil well in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill is sealed.

2022 – The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom is held at Westminster Abbey, London.