Almanac - Friday, September 6, 2024

Today is Friday, September 6th, 2024, the 249th day of the year with 116 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 6:44am

Sunset: 7:30pm

The waxing crescent moon (10% visible) will rise this morning at 10:05 and set at 9:07pm.

At the Golden Gate...



High Tides : 2:02am/2:21pm

...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 63 degrees today.

Today is...



Bring Your Manners To Work Day

National Lazy Mom's Day

National Chianti Day

National Dog Walker Appreciation Day

National Food Bank Day

Stand Up To Cancer Day

National Coffee Ice Cream Day

On this day in...

1819 - Thomas Blanchard patented a machine called the lathe.

1876 - The Southern Pacific rail line from Los Angeles to San Francisco was completed.

1901 - U.S. President William McKinley was shot and mortally wounded (he died eight days later) by Leon Czolgosz. Czolgosz, an American anarchist, was executed the following October.

1909 - Robert Peary, American explorer, sent word that he had reached the North Pole. He had reached his goal five months earlier.

1975 - Martina Navratilova requested political asylum while in New York for the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament.

1978 - James Wickwire and Louis Reichardt reached the top of the world's second largest mountain, Pakistan's K-2. They were the first Americans to reach the summit.

1990 - Iraq warned that anyone trying to flee the country without permission would be put in prison for life.

1991 - The name St. Petersburg was restored to Russia's second largest city. The city was founded in 1703 by Peter the Great. The name has been changed to Petrograd (1914) and to Leningrad (1924).

