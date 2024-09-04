Almanac - Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Today is Wednesday September 4, 2024, the 247th day of the year with 118 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 6:42am

Sunset: 7:33pm

The waxing crescent moon (2% visible) will rise this morning at 8:09 and set at 8:24pm.

At the Golden Gate...

High Tides: 12:41am/1:37pm

Low Tides: 6:50am/7:09pm

...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 65 degrees today.

Today is...



National Spice Blend Day

National Wildlife Day

Newspaper Carrier Day

National Macadamia Nut Day

On this day in...

1609 - English navigator Henry Hudson began exploring the island of Manhattan.

1781 - Los Angeles, CA, was founded by Spanish settlers. The original name was "El Pueblo de Nuestra Senora La Reina de Los Angeles de Porciuncula," which translates as "The Town of the Queen of Angels."

1882 - Thomas Edison's Pearl Street electric power station began operations in New York City. It was the first display of a practical electrical lighting system.

1886 - Geronimo, and the Apache Indians he led, surrendered in Skeleton Canyon in Arizona to Gen. Nelson Miles.

1888 - George Eastman registered the name "Kodak" and patented his roll-film camera. The camera took 100 exposures per roll.

1921 - The first police broadcast was made by radio station WIL in St. Louis, MO.

1923 - The first American dirigible, the "Shenandoah," began its maiden voyage in Lakehurst, NJ.

1949 - The longest pro tennis match in history was played when Pancho Gonzales and Ted Schroeder played 67 games in five sets.

1951 - The first live, coast-to-coast TV broadcast took place in the U.S. The event took place in San Francisco, CA, from the Japanese Peace Treaty Conference. It was seen all the way to New York City, NY.

1953 - The New York Yankees became the first baseball team to win five consecutive American League championships.

1957 - The Ford Motor Company began selling the Edsel. The car was so unpopular that it was taken off the market only two years.

1967 - "Gilligan's Island" aired for the last time on CBS-TV. It ran for 98 shows.

1972 - Swimmer Mark Spitz captured his seventh Olympic gold medal in the 400-meter medley relay event at Munich, Germany. Spitz was the first Olympian to win seven gold medals.

1995 - The Fourth World Conference on Women was opened in Beijing. There were over 4,750 delegates from 181 countries in attendance.

Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...



Anton Bruckner 1824

Daniel Burnham 1846

Henry Ford II 1917

Paul Harvey 1918

Howard Morris 1919

Craig Claiborne 1920

Dick York 1928

Mitzi Gaynor 1931 - Actress

Merald "Bubba" Knight 1942 - Singer (Gladys Knight & The Pips)

Gene Parsons (The Byrds) 1944

Gary Duncan (Quicksilver Messenger Service) 1946

Ronald LaPread (Commodores) 1950

Judith Ivey 1951 - Actress

Damon Wayans 1960 - Actor, comedian

Mike Piazza 1968 - Baseball player

Beyoncé Knowles 1981 - Singer