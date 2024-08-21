Almanac - Wednesday August 21, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 21st of August of 2024,

August 21 is the 234th day of the year

132 days remain until the end of the year.

32 days until autumn begins

76 Days (really 75 Days and 18 Hours) until Election Day Wednesday August 21, 2024

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:31:16 am

and sunset will be at 7:52:57 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 21 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:06 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:30 am at -0.49 feet

The next high tide will be at 1:06 pm at 5.81 feet

The next low tide at 6:47 pm at 1.37 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morining at 12:50 am at 6.12 feet

The Moon is 95.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 26th of August of 2024 at 2:26 am

Today is….

National Brazilian Blowout Day

National Medical Dosimetrist's Day

(A medical dosimetrist is a radiation oncology professional that has expertise in radiation therapy treatment planning. Major Thank-Yous to those Dosimetrists at the old Herrick Hospital who worked with me a few years ago!)

National Spumoni Day

National Sweet Tea Day

Poet's Day

Today is also….

Ninoy Aquino Day in The Philippines

Youth Day in Morocco

World Senior Citizen's Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1904 – Count Basie, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1984)

1928 – Art Farmer, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1999)

d. 2014)

1929 – X. J. Kennedy, American poet, translator, anthologist, editor

1930 – Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon (d. 2002)

1932 – Melvin Van Peebles, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2021)

1936 – Wilt Chamberlain, American basketball player and coach (d. 1999)

1938 – Kenny Rogers, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (d. 2020)

1941 – Jackie DeShannon, American singer-songwriter

1952 – Joe Strummer, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002)

1961 – Stephen Hillenburg, American marine biologist, cartoonist, animator and creator of SpongeBob SquarePants (d. 2018)

1986 – Usain Bolt, Jamaican sprinter

1988 – Kacey Musgraves, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

….and on this day in history…..

1858 – The first of the Lincoln–Douglas debates is held in Ottawa, Illinois.

1878 – The American Bar Association is founded in Saratoga Springs, New York.

1879 – The locals of Knock, County Mayo, Ireland report their having seen an apparition of the Virgin Mary. The apparition is later named “Our Lady of Knock” and the spot transformed into a Catholic pilgrimage site.

1883 – An F5 tornado strikes Rochester, Minnesota, leading to the creation of the Mayo Clinic.

1888 – The first successful adding machine in the United States is patented by William Seward Burroughs.

1959 – United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs an executive order proclaiming Hawaii the 50th state of the union. Hawaii's admission is currently commemorated by Hawaii Admission Day.

1968 – James Anderson Jr. posthumously receives the first Medal of Honor to be awarded to an African American U.S. Marine.

1991 – Latvia declares renewal of its full independence after its occupation by the Soviet Union since 1940.

1991 – Coup attempt against Mikhail Gorbachev collapses.

2000 – American golfer Tiger Woods wins the 82nd PGA Championship and becomes the first golfer since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win three majors in a calendar year.

2017 – A solar eclipse traverses the continental United States.