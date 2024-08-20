Almanac - Tuesday August 20, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 20th of August of 2024,

August 20 is the 233nd day of the year

133 days remain until the end of the year.

33 days until autumn begins

77 days (76 days and 18 hours) until Election Day Tuesday November 5

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:30:24 am

and the sun will set this evening at 7:54:19 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 23 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:21 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:52 am at -0.85 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 12:33 pm at 5.52 feet

The next low tide at 5:54 pm at 1.8 feet

And the final high tide tonight will be at 11:55 pm at 6.56 feet

The Moon is currently 99.2% visible

It was a full moon yesterday

It’s now a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days Wednesday the 26th of August of 2024 at 2:26 am

Today is….

International Day of Medical Transporters

National Accessible Air Travel Day

National Bacon Lover's Day

National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day

National Hawaiian Pizza Day

National Lemonade Day

National Radio Day

Virtual Worlds Day

Today is also….

Feast of Asmá’ in the Bahai faith

Indian Akshay Urja Day

Independence Restoration Day in Estonia, re-declaration of the independence of Estonia from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Meitei Language Day, also known as Manipuri Language Day, the day on which Meitei (Manipuri) was included in the scheduled languages' list and made one of the official languages of India.

Revolution of the King and the People in Morocco

Saint Stephen's Day in Hungary

World Mosquito Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1778 – Bernardo O'Higgins, Chilean general and politician, 2nd Supreme Director of Chile (d. 1842)

1833 – Benjamin Harrison, American general, lawyer, and politician, 23rd President of the United States (d. 1901)

1886 – Paul Tillich, German-American philosopher and theologian (d. 1965)

1905 – Jack Teagarden, American singer-songwriter and trombonist (d. 1964)

1923 – Jim Reeves, American singer-songwriter (d. 1964)

1931 – Don King, American boxing promoter

1934 – Sneaky Pete Kleinow, American country-rock pedal-steel guitarist and songwriter (d. 2007)

1935 – Ron Paul, American captain, physician, and politician

1941 – Slobodan Milošević, Serbian lawyer and politician, 1st President of Serbia (d. 2006)

1942 – Isaac Hayes, American singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor (d. 2008)

1944 – Rajiv Gandhi, Indian lawyer and politician, 6th Prime Minister of India (d. 1991)

1946 – Connie Chung, American journalist

1948 – Robert Plant, English singer-songwriter

1952 – John Hiatt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Al Roker, American news anchor, television personality, and author

1965 – KRS-One, American rapper and producer

1992 – Demi Lovato, American singer-songwriter and actress

….and on this day in history….

1858 – Charles Darwin first publishes his theory of evolution through natural selection in The Journal of the Proceedings of the Linnean Society of London, alongside Alfred Russel Wallace's same theory.

1882 – Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture debuts in Moscow, Russia.

1920 – One of the first commercial radio stations, 8MK (now WWJ), begins operations in Detroit.

1920 – The National Football League is organized as the American Professional Football Conference in Canton, Ohio

1926 – Japan's public broadcasting company, Nippon Hōsō Kyōkai (NHK) is established.

1938 – Lou Gehrig hits his 23rd career grand slam, a record that stood for 75 years until it was broken by Alex Rodriguez.

1991 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union, August Coup: More than 100,000 people rally outside the Soviet Union's parliament building protesting the coup aiming to depose President Mikhail Gorbachev.

1993 – After rounds of secret negotiations in Norway, the Oslo Accords are signed, followed by a public ceremony in Washington, D.C. the following month.

1998 – The Supreme Court of Canada rules that Quebec cannot legally secede from Canada without the federal government's approval.