Almanac - Friday August 16, 2024

Today is Friday, the 16th of August of 2024,

August 16 is the 229th day of the year

137 days remain until the end of the year.

37 days until autumn begins

81 days (really 80 days and so many hours) until Election Day, Tuesday November 5

The sun rose this morning at 6:26:58 am

and sun sets this evening at 7:59:41 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 32 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:19 pm

According to The Dolphin Club The water temperature at Pier 41 right now is a little over 60 degrees

The first low tide was at 3:07 am at -0.19 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:23 am at 4.63 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 2:38 pm at 3.42 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:28 pm at 6.49 feet

The Moon is currently 85% visible

It’s Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days Monday the 19th of August of 2024 at 11:26 am

Today is…..

National Airborne Day

National Bratwurst Day

National Kool-Aid Day

National Men's Grooming Day

National Roller Coaster Day

National Rum Day

National Tell a Joke Day

True Love Forever Day

Today is also….

Bennington Battle Day in Vermont

Children's Day in Paraguay

Gozan no Okuribi in Kyoto, Japan

Restoration Day in the Dominican Republic

The first day of the Independence Days, celebrates the independence of Gabon from France in 1960.

Xicolatada in Palau-de-Cerdagne, France

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…..

1355 – Philippa, 5th Countess of Ulster (d. 1382)

1888 – T. E. Lawrence, British colonel, diplomat, writer and archaeologist (d. 1935)

1892 – Hal Foster, Canadian-American author and illustrator (d. 1982)

1892 – Otto Messmer, American cartoonist and animator, co-created Felix the Cat (d. 1983)

1894 – George Meany, American plumber and labor leader (d. 1980)

1911 – E. F. Schumacher, German economist and statistician (d. 1977)

1913 – Menachem Begin, Belarusian-Israeli politician, Prime Minister of Israel, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1992)

1920 – Charles Bukowski, German-American poet, novelist, and short story writer (d. 1994)

1924 – Fess Parker, American actor (d. 2010)

1925 – Mal Waldron, American pianist and composer (d. 2002)

1928 – Eydie Gormé, American singer (d. 2013)

1929 – Bill Evans, American pianist and composer (d. 1980)

1930 – Robert Culp, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2010)

1933 – Julie Newmar, American actress

1939 – Eric Weissberg, American singer, banjo player, and multi-instrumentalist (d. 2020)

1947 – Carol Moseley Braun, American lawyer and politician, United States Ambassador to New Zealand

1953 – James "J.T." Taylor, American R&B singer-songwriter

1958 – Madonna, American singer-songwriter, producer, actress, and director

1958 – Angela Bassett, American actress

1975 – Taika Waititi, New Zealand director, screenwriter and actor

….and on this day in history….

1841 – U.S. President John Tyler vetoes a bill which called for the re-establishment of the Second Bank of the United States. Enraged Whig Party members riot outside the White House in the most violent demonstration on White House grounds in U.S. history.

1858 – U.S. President James Buchanan inaugurates the new transatlantic telegraph cable by exchanging greetings with Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom. However, a weak signal forces a shutdown of the service in a few weeks.

1876 – Richard Wagner's Siegfried, the penultimate opera in his Ring cycle, is premiered at the Bayreuth Festspielhaus.

1916 – The Migratory Bird Treaty between Canada and the United States is signed.

1927 – The Dole Air Race begins from Oakland, California, to Honolulu, Hawaii, during which six out of the eight participating planes crash or disappear.

1930 – The first color sound cartoon, Fiddlesticks, is released by Ub Iwerks.

1954 – The first issue of Sports Illustrated is published.

1960 – Joseph Kittinger parachutes from a balloon over New Mexico, United States, at 102,800 feet (31,300 m), setting three records that held until 2012: High-altitude jump, free fall, and highest speed by a human without an aircraft.

1975 – Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam symbolically hands over land to the Gurindji people after the eight-year Wave Hill walk-off, a landmark event in the history of Indigenous land rights in Australia, commemorated in a 1991 song by Paul Kelly and an annual celebration.

2020 – The August Complex fire in California burns more than one million acres of land.