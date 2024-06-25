Almanac - Tuesday June 25, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 25th of June of 2024,

June 25 is the 177th day of the year

189 days remain until the end of the year.

89 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:49:28 am

and sunset will be at 8:36:01 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:12:44 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°F.

The first high tide will be at 12:55 am at 6.23 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:07 am at -1.18 feet

The next high tide at 3:20 pm at 5.01 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:12 pm at 2.97 feet

The Moon is currently 85.5% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 28th of June of 2024 at 2:53 pm

Today is….

Bourdain Day

Color TV Day

Day of the Seafarer

Global Beatles Day

Mitch Lane Day

National Catfish Day

National Police Community Cooperative Day

National Strawberry Parfait Day

National Leon Day

Today is also….

Arbor Day in The Philippines

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Mozambique from Portugal in 1975.

Independence Day in Croatia

Statehood Day in Slovenia

Statehood Day in Virginia

Teacher's Day in Guatemala

World Vitiligo Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1852 – Antoni Gaudí, Spanish architect, designed the Park Güell (d. 1926)

1903 – George Orwell, British novelist, essayist, and critic (d. 1950)

1925 – June Lockhart, American actress

1925 Clifton Chenier, American blues singer (Bayou Blues), born in Opelousas, Louisiana (d. 1978)

1928 – Peyo, Belgian author and illustrator, created The Smurfs (d. 1992)

1929 – Eric Carle, American author and illustrator (d. 2021)

1937 – Eddie Floyd, American R&B singer-songwriter (The Falcons, 1957-63; solo - "Knock on Wood", "Raise Your Hand"), born in Montgomery, Alabama

1939 – Harold Melvin, American soul and R&B singer (The Blue Notes - "If You Don't Know Me By Now"), born in Philadelphia (d. 1997)

1942 – Joe Chambers, American jazz drummer, vibraphonist, and composer, born in Chester, Pennsylvania

1943 – Carly Simon, American singer-songwriter

1946 – Roméo Dallaire, Dutch-Canadian general and politician

1956 – Anthony Bourdain, American chef and author (d. 2018)

1961 – Ricky Gervais, English comedian, actor, director, producer and singer

1963 – Yann Martel, Spanish-born Canadian author

1963 – George Michael, English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

….and on this day in history….

1848 – A photograph of the June Days uprising becomes the first known instance of photojournalism.

1900 – The Taoist monk Wang Yuanlu discovers the Dunhuang manuscripts, a cache of ancient texts that are of great historical and religious significance, in the Mogao Caves of Dunhuang, China.

1910 – The United States Congress passes the Mann Act, which prohibits interstate transport of women or girls for "immoral purposes"; the ambiguous language would be used to selectively prosecute people for years to come.

1910 – Igor Stravinsky's ballet The Firebird is premiered in Paris, bringing him to prominence as a composer.

1944 – The final page of the comic Krazy Kat is published, exactly two months after its author George Herriman died.

1947 – The Diary of a Young Girl (better known as The Diary of Anne Frank) is published.

1948 – The United States Congress passes the Displaced Persons Act to allow World War II refugees to immigrate to the United States above quota restrictions.

1950 – The Korean War begins with the invasion of South Korea by North Korea.

1978 – The rainbow flag representing gay pride is flown for the first time during the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade.

1981 – Microsoft is restructured to become an incorporated business in its home state of Washington.

1993 – Kim Campbell is sworn in as the first female Prime Minister of Canada.