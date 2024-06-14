Almanac - Friday June 14, 2024

Today Friday, 14th of June of 2024

June 14 is the 166th day of the year

200 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:47:15 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:48 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:10:31 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°F.

The first low tide was at 12:13 am at 2.33 feet

The first high tide was at 5:01 am at 3.85 feet

The next low tide will be at 11:31 pm at 1.05 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:31 pm at 5.18 feet

the Moon is currently 52.8% visible

It is A First Quarter Moon

Today is….

Army's Birthday

Family History Day

Flag Day

International Bath Day

International Feta Day

National Bourbon Day

National Cucumber Day

National Marriage Day

National Strawberry Shortcake Day

Own Your Share of America Day

Pause for the Pledge Day

Pop Goes The Weasel Day

Work at Home Father's Day

WEAR BLUE DAY

NATIONAL NEW MEXICO DAY

Today is also….

Baltic Freedom Day (United States)

Commemoration Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide (Latvia)

Mourning and Commemoration Day or Leinapäev (Estonia)

Mourning and Hope Day (Lithuania)

Day of Memory for Repressed People (Armenia)

Freedom Day (Malawi)

Liberation Day (Falkland Islands and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands)

World Blood Donor Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1736 – Charles-Augustin de Coulomb, French physicist and engineer (d. 1806)

1811 – Harriet Beecher Stowe, American author and activist (d. 1896)

1864 – Alois Alzheimer, German psychiatrist and neuropathologist (d. 1915)

1884 John McCormack, Irish-American operatic and popular tenor ("I Hear You Calling Me"; "It's A Long Way To Tipperary"), born in Athlone, County Westmeath, Ireland (d. 1945)

1903 – Alonzo Church, American mathematician and logician (d. 1995)

1904 – Margaret Bourke-White, American photographer and journalist (d. 1971)

1909 – Burl Ives, American actor and singer (d. 1995)

1910 – Rudolf Kempe, German pianist and conductor (d. 1976)

1925 – Pierre Salinger, American journalist and politician, 11th White House Press Secretary (d. 2004)

1928 – Ernesto "Che" Guevara, Argentinian-Cuban physician, author, guerrilla leader and politician (d. 1967)

1946 – Donald Trump, American businessman, television personality and 45th President of the United States

1947 – Barry Melton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Laurence Yep, American author and playwright

1949 – Harry Turtledove, American historian and author

1949 Papa Wemba [Wembadio Kikumba], Congolese singer, known as the "King of Rumba Rock", born in the Kasai region, Belgian Congo (d. 2016)

1961 – Boy George, English singer-songwriter and producer

1969 – Steffi Graf, German tennis player

1970 – Heather McDonald, American comedian, actress, and author

1978 – Diablo Cody, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1982 – Lang Lang, Chinese pianist

….and on this day in history….

1404 – Welsh rebel leader Owain Glyndŵr, having declared himself Prince of Wales, allies himself with the French against King Henry IV of England.

1789 – Mutiny on the Bounty: HMS Bounty mutiny survivors including Captain William Bligh and 18 others reach Timor after a nearly 7,400 km (4,600 mi) journey in an open boat.

1846 – Bear Flag Revolt begins: Anglo settlers in Sonoma, California, start a rebellion against Mexico and proclaim the California Republic.

1872 – Trade unions are legalized in Canada.

1900 – Hawaii becomes a United States territory.

1907 – The National Association for Women's Suffrage succeeds in getting Norwegian women the right to vote in parliamentary elections.

1919 – John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown depart from St. John's, Newfoundland on the first nonstop transatlantic flight.

1937 – U.S. House of Representatives passes the Marihuana Tax Act.

1951 – UNIVAC I is dedicated by the U.S. Census Bureau.

1954 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs a bill into law that places the words "under God" into the United States Pledge of Allegiance.

1966 – The Vatican announces the abolition of the Index Librorum Prohibitorum ("index of prohibited books"), which was originally instituted in 1557.

2002 – Near-Earth asteroid 2002 MN misses the Earth by 75,000 miles (121,000 km), about one-third of the distance between the Earth and the Moon.